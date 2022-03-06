Following-up a big, critically acclaimed hit can be ruff, but at least the star power of Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar director Josh Greenbaum’s next film is paw-sitively through the woof! It’s a dog movie about talking dogs, with famous people doing the voices of the dogs, so don’t go barking at us in the comments for this howlingly terrible intro paragraph. We’re just trying to fetch some laughs with these stupid dog jokes! (And bow-wow, they sure are stupid!)

Advertisement

Anyway, the “live-action/CGI hybrid” movie is called Strays, and it’s going to star a bunch of famous people as dogs: Will Ferrell and Jamie Foxx are playing the main dogs, with Will Forte playing some kind of mean dog owner (a human, the part he was born to play). This comes from The Hollywood Reporter, which says the three of them will also be joined by Randall Park, though his “character details are being kept hidden in the doghouse.” (That was THR’s dog joke, we didn’t come up with that one.)

The script was written by American Vandal’s Dan Perrault, and it’s about dog teaming up with some other dogs after he gets abandoned by his owner. It’s apparently an “adult-skewing comedy,” which means the dogs will say bad words or sniff each other’s butts more often than they would in the average kid-skewing movie with talking dogs. (PG-13 talking dog movies are allowed one non-sexual butt-sniff, anything beyond that puts it into R territory.)

Strays has already been slotted in for a June 9, 2023 theatrical release, which is a little early for the dog days of summer, but maybe the studio (Universal, if that’s important to you ) is hoping this one will have a long tail. (Ha, that one came up organically! We did it!)