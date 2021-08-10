No, the Kisten Wiig and Annie Mumolo vacation comedy film Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar was not a Miami Vice-laced fever dream, but a real film that was intended to premiere in theaters and never did because of this little joy-ruiner called a “global pandemic.” However, audiences will get to see Barb & Star on the glorious big screen starting next month at select Alamo Drafthouse locations.
Barb & Star will kick off the return of Alamo Drafthouse’s interactive Movie Party series, before the theater chain begins airing series classics The Princess Bride and Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World. The opening screening will be held at Drafthouse’s downtown Los Angeles location on Sept. 12, with nationwide events kicking off on Sept. 19. The Los Angeles event will feature a live in-theater musical performance by the unforgettable lounge singer Richard Cheese.
As a part of its exclusive Movie Party events, Alamo Drafthouse relaxes its no-talking rule, giving audience members a chance to sing and quote along to all of Barb & Star’s Floridian antics. That’s right: Consider it your own Talking Club. You can even dine on some hotdog soup along with Barb & Star in the theater. We’re not saying Hawaiian shirts and sun hats are required dress code, but they’re required dress code.
“Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar is an audience movie if ever there was one,” says Alamo Drafthouse CEO Tim League. “It was the most joyous movie-watching moment of the entire COVID times. There are a few of us at Alamo who are raging devotees to this movie, and we made a pact when theaters were back open, we wanted to share this movie with more people.”
Here’s the full list of the participating Alamo Drafthouse Theaters:
California
Los Angeles, CA - Alamo Drafthouse Downtown LA
San Francisco, CA - Alamo Drafthouse New Mission
Colorado
Denver, CO - Alamo Drafthouse Sloans Lake
Missouri
Springfield, MO - Alamo Drafthouse Springfield
New York
Brooklyn, NY - Alamo Drafthouse Brooklyn
Yonkers, NY - Alamo Drafthouse Yonkers
North Carolina
Raleigh, NC - Alamo Drafthouse Raleigh
Texas
Austin, TX - Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar, Lakeline and Village
Corpus Christi, TX - Alamo Drafthouse Corpus Christi
El Paso, TX - Alamo Drafthouse East El Paso
Houston, TX - Alamo Drafthouse LaCenterra
Dallas, TX - Alamo Drafthouse Lake Highlands
San Antonio, TX - Alamo Drafthouse Park North and Stone Oak
Virginia
Winchester, VA - Alamo Drafthouse Winchester
Charlottesville, VA - Alamo Drafthouse Charlottesville
Ashburn, VA - Alamo Drafthouse One Loudoun