No, the Kisten Wiig and Annie Mumolo vacation comedy film Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar was not a Miami Vice-laced fever dream, but a real film that was intended to premiere in theaters and never did because of this little joy-ruiner called a “global pandemic.” However, audiences will get to see Barb & Star on the glorious big screen starting next month at select Alamo Drafthouse locations.

Barb & Star will kick off the return of Alamo Drafthouse’s interactive Movie Party series, before the theater chain begins airing series classics The Princess Bride and Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World. The opening screening will be held at Drafthouse’s downtown Los Angeles location on Sept. 12, with nationwide events kicking off on Sept. 19. The Los Angeles event will feature a live in-theater musical performance by the unforgettable lounge singer Richard Cheese.

As a part of its exclusive Movie Party events, Alamo Drafthouse relaxes its no-talking rule, giving audience members a chance to sing and quote along to all of Barb & Star’s Floridian antics. That’s right: C onsider it your own Talking Club. You can even dine on some hotdog soup along with Barb & Star in the theater. We’re not saying Hawaiian shirts and sun hats are required dress code, but they’re required dress code.

“Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar is an audience movie if ever there was one,” says Alamo Drafthouse CEO Tim League. “It was the most joyous movie-watching moment of the entire COVID times. There are a few of us at Alamo who are raging devotees to this movie, and we made a pact when theaters were back open, we wanted to share this movie with more people.”

Here’s the full list of the participating Alamo Drafthouse Theaters:

California

Los Angeles, CA - Alamo Drafthouse Downtown LA

San Francisco, CA - Alamo Drafthouse New Mission

Colorado

Denver, CO - Alamo Drafthouse Sloans Lake

Missouri

Springfield, MO - Alamo Drafthouse Springfield

New York

Brooklyn, NY - Alamo Drafthouse Brooklyn

Yonkers, NY - Alamo Drafthouse Yonkers

North Carolina

Raleigh, NC - Alamo Drafthouse Raleigh

Texas

Austin, TX - Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar, Lakeline and Village

Corpus Christi, TX - Alamo Drafthouse Corpus Christi

El Paso, TX - Alamo Drafthouse East El Paso

Houston, TX - Alamo Drafthouse LaCenterra

Dallas, TX - Alamo Drafthouse Lake Highlands

San Antonio, TX - Alamo Drafthouse Park North and Stone Oak

Virginia

Winchester, VA - Alamo Drafthouse Winchester

Charlottesville, VA - Alamo Drafthouse Charlottesville

Ashburn, VA - Alamo Drafthouse One Loudoun