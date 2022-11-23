Raven-Symoné might be ready to don her pink cheetah-print velour sometime in the near future...but not without one of her cheetah sisters.

The That’s So Raven actor teased her interest in joining a reboot of the Disney Channel original film The Cheetah Girls while speaking with E! News, giving one condition: T hat her former co-star and real-life friend Adrienne Bailon-Houghton returns to the project alongside her.

“You know what, if it’s with her,” said Symoné when asked about if she’d reprise her role of the girl-group leader and fashionista Galleria. “You know.”

For all my DCOM lovers, that’s as close to a ‘yes’ as we’ll ever probably get! Nevertheless, the E! News interviewer Leanne Aguilera offered her a pretty solid pitch for a 2023 continuation of The Cheetah Girls would look like. The main story arc would include Symoné and Bailon-Houghton having daughters, who’d need their guidance as they take on the Cheetah Girls name for their own group.

“You gotta give it up to the big dogs, you know what I mean? Hey, head of Disney Channel? Let us know what you think of the pitch,” say the Raven’s Home star. “I am open to good content, I am open to positive people.”

While the idea of getting back the whole Cheetah Girl foursome might have some difficulties (Symoné disappeared from The Cheetah Girls: One World due to “cliquish” behavior she experienced on the set of the se cond film), seeing Symoné and Bailon-Houghton return would make fans of the beloved DCOM sing out high notes. But before a Cheetah Girls reunion, the two will share the screen once again in an upcoming episode of Raven’s Home, with Bailon-Houghton reprising her role as Raven’s school rival Alana from the original Disney Channel sitcom.