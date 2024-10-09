Believe it or not, there's even more Reacher coming The action-packed Prime Video series was just renewed for its fourth season

Here’s a bit of Wednesday trivia for you: what do Reacher, Avatar, The Bear, and Frozen have in common? First, they all involve giant dudes (Alan Ritchson’s Jack; the Na’vi, which are apparently 10 feet tall; Cousin Richie, in both size and stature; that giant snowman monster). More importantly, however, they were also all renewed for their fourth installments before the third even debuted. That’s how you know you have a real hit on your hands.

Reacher got its fourth season renewal from Prime Video today, meaning that the show about the biggest boy around is about to get even bigger. It’s not a surprising decision by any means; at this point, the series is probably as popular as the Lee Child novels that inspired it. Per a Prime Video press release, Reacher’s second season was the number one most-viewed release on the streamer in 2023.

Season three of the hulking vigilante’s story will officially premiere sometime in 2025. Based on the seventh title in Child’s series, Persuader, the season will follow Reacher as he’s forced to “​go undercover to rescue an informant held by a haunting foe from his past.” Alan Ritchson will star as always, alongside Maria Sten, Anthony Michael Hall, Sonya Cassidy, Brian Tee, Johnny Berchtold, Robert Montesinos, Daniel David Stewart, and Olivier Richters.

Reacher is also busy growing another arm while all of these renewals are happening. Last week, Prime announced that Maria Sten’s character was officially getting her own spinoff, The Untitled Neagley Project. (It seems like, at least for now, they’re sticking with that title.) “When [Neagley] learns that a beloved friend from her past has been killed in a suspicious accident, she becomes hell bent on justice. Using everything she’s learned from Jack Reacher and her time as a member of the 110 Special Investigators, Neagley puts herself on a dangerous path to uncover a menacing evil,” the show’s synopsis reads. “It’s still Reacher. It’s still fun, splashy action and quick dialogue but it has something that’s Neagley, not Reacher,” Sten said of the show when it was announced. The Untitled Neagley Project does not have a premiere date as of this writing.

If that’s still not enough Reacher for you, you can follow Alan Ritchson to swoonier pastures soon. The lead actor is taking on the rom-com in the upcoming Nicholas Sparks adaptation Counting Miracles, in which he’ll play a “former Ranger who returns to his small hometown with one mission: to find the father he never knew.” That sounds like it might as well be the plot of Reacher season four.