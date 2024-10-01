That Reacher spinoff has been ordered to series The show is currently being referred to as The Untitled Neagley Project

Another day, another spinoff. This one comes from the world of Prime Video’s Reacher, which perhaps didn’t need to be any bigger. But as we’ve noted before, we’re pretty intimidated by Jack (Alan Ritchson) so we won’t say anything that could potentially upset him this morning.

The spinoff, which was just ordered to series overnight, will follow Maria Sten’s Frances Neagley, a P.I. introduced halfway through the first season and a former member of Reacher’s Army Investigators unit. In the words of The A.V. Club‘s William Hughes, “her role on the show, more often than not, is to appear when Reacher has gotten himself into a problem even his massive frame can’t forcefully disassemble, executing a rescue operation.” Now, we’ll presumably get to see a little bit more of the lead-up to those types of missions.

The show is currently being referred to as The Untitled Neagley Project, Variety reports, but that placeholder is subject to change within the coming weeks or months. Sten will reprise her role and lead the series. “When [Neagley] learns that a beloved friend from her past has been killed in a suspicious accident, she becomes hell bent on justice,” the show’s synopsis reads. “Using everything she’s learned from Jack Reacher and her time as a member of the 110 Special Investigators, Neagley puts herself on a dangerous path to uncover a menacing evil.”

“I love Neagley,” Sten said after the series order was announced at a Prime Video event in London. “She’s so fun to play, she’s so quirky and has so much complexity.”

“I love doing character work, that’s how I was trained. I read all the books that she was in… I got into what I felt was her psyche. So, for me, I had it all there and I’m just thrilled to expand upon it further,” she continued, referencing the Lee Child novels that inspired the series. “It’s still Reacher. It’s still fun, splashy action and quick dialogue but it has something that’s Neagley, not Reacher. It’s the same fun tone but [the writers] make it its own.”

As of this writing, the spinoff hasn’t been given a release date, but it will stream on Prime Video.