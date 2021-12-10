The internet is, if nothing else, extremely good at annoying the hell out of people. Mostly, this power is used for nefarious purposes but sometimes, just sometimes, it’s harnessed for more constructive means—such as making sure that a company like Kellogg’s isn’t able to easily hire scabs to replace its striking workers.



Advertisement

Vice reports that a subreddit called r/antiwork has been messing with Kellogg’s attempts to find the new employees it needs after it recently fired 1,400 union members for striking. r/antiwork has decided to throw a wrench into the company’s plans by getting its users to spam job application pages with fake resumes and cover letters.



Someone with the excellent username “BloominFunions” created a post with the relevant links, writing that “it’s time for r/antiwork to make the news as a formidable fighter for the average worker” and urging the spam applicants to “have fun with it!” while making up stuff to be considered for a role they’ll never actually take if offered.



“Nothing is scarier to a business than organized labor,” the post reads before including more tools for making sure users can easily submit applications that won’t trip Kellogg’s spam filters.

As the Vice article notes, the Kellogg’s strike is aimed at gaining “better wages and working conditions.” It began in September after a union proposal to address “Kellogg’s proposed pay and benefits cuts while forcing workers to work severe overtime as long as 16-hour days for seven days a week” went unmet.

In the past, the internet also showed how its love of annoying the hell out of people can be used for positive means when K-pop fans rendered a racist Twitter hashtag and protest snitching app unusable through the sheer power of their numbers.



Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com