It’s a Christmas miracle: Reno 911! is making its long-awaited return to Comedy Central. To celebrate, the show is kicking off its homecoming by commemorating the birth of Jesus with a reverent, all-new feature-length movie, Reno 911!: It’s A Wonderful Heist. In the spirit of giving, Comedy Central even delivered a new trailer that has one of America’s worst police departments (we could never confidently say they’re the worst) spreading holiday cheer and goodwill toward men.

“Reno 911!: It’s a Wonderful Heist” – Official Trailer

As one could glean from the title, It’s A Wonderful Heist explores what the world and, more specifically, Reno would be like without our beloved mustachio’d hotpants enthusiast, Lieutenant Dangle (Thomas Lennon). Here’s the synopsis:

It’s Holiday Season in Reno, and Lieutenant Dangle wishes he’d never been born. With the help of a roller skating “Angel,” he learns how much better the lives of the other deputies would be if he never existed. Will he decide to live on anyway? There’s still Christmas criminals to catch!

With Dangle out of the picture, Wonderful Heist gives Deputy Weigel (Kerri Kenney-Silver) a chance to play the glass harp; Jones (Cedric Yarbrough) the opportunity to open a fondue restaurant called “The Melting Crock;” and Clementine (Wendi McLendon-Covey) to live her dream of becoming rich. But they’re not alone, the whole gang is back, including Niecy Nash-Betts, Carlos Alazraqui, Mary Birdsong, Ian Roberts, and Joe Lo Truglio. Additionally, being Reno, there’s a host of guest stars to unpack, like Reno veteran Nick Swardson as the rollerskating “Christmas Angel,” a full-grown chimp in a red sack, and Bobby Moynihan, who just wants to protect his beautiful silver nugget.



Plus, it looks like the department is doing a nativity play, and who doesn’t want to see that?



Reno 911!: It’s A Wonderful Life premieres on Comedy Central on December 3.