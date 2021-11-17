After a few years wandering in the blasted, and now abandoned, Quibi wastelands—forcing any critical evaluation of the doomed app’s library to be forced to include the phrase “except for Reno 911!, which was great”— the Reno 911! crew is finally back in a slightly more accessible form. Paramount+ released a brief teaser trailer for the long-running series’ new special, The Hunt For QAnon, in which Deputies Dangle, Wiegel , Jonesy, and more will …well, hunt for QAnon, attempting to track down the source of all the maddening conspiracy theories that have flooded the planet over the last few years . (They also end up on Jeffrey Epstein’s island , which seems about right .)

To which we say the same thing we’ve said to every Reno revival over the last few years: Yes, please. Thomas Lennon, Robert Ben Garant, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Cedric Yarbrough, Carlos Alazraqui, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Niecy Nash, Mary Birdsong, and Ian Roberts remain about as strong a comic ensemble as you could ever watch blunder idiotically into various crime scenes, and seeing them get the cash to film more of the show’s improvised chaos is always welcome.

Advertisement

The Hunt For QAnon is part of Paramount’s ongoing efforts to leverage its Comedy Central brands for its own streaming library, instead of farming them out to be licensed to other companies. (See also the upcoming, largely mysterious new South Park special that’ll be going straight to the streaming service.)

Meanwhile, you can watch the (very short) teaser for the special up above, reminding you that, while the Reno Sherriff’s Department is bad at many things, they’re also just incredibly bad at coming up with slogans for themselves. (They’re also a tongue-in-cheek joke about the fact that Reno 911! has now improbably outlived C.O.P.S., the series it was originally designed as a parody of.)

Reno 911!: The Hunt For QAnon will air on Paramount+ on December 23.