Forget winter—Rhaenyra is coming in House Of The Dragon's season 3 trailer
Emma D'Arcy is cooking with gas (dragon fire?) again in the HBO drama's trailer.Photo: Ollie Upton/HBO
One of the most famous (and overused) quotes from Game Of Thrones, courtesy of the Starks, is “Winter is coming,” indicating that a potentially harsh and unpredictable storm lies ahead. Well, the House Of The Dragon trailer twists this for its own purposes. The season three trailer sees Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) telling her second son that “Rhaenyra is coming.” In other words, she’s telling Aemond Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell) to be vigilant of his half-sister’s wrath.
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