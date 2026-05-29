Forget winter—Rhaenyra is coming in House Of The Dragon's season 3 trailer

One of the most famous (and overused) quotes from Game Of Thrones, courtesy of the Starks, is “Winter is coming,” indicating that a potentially harsh and unpredictable storm lies ahead. Well, the House Of The Dragon trailer twists this for its own purposes. The season three trailer sees Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) telling her second son that “Rhaenyra is coming.” In other words, she’s telling Aemond Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell) to be vigilant of his half-sister’s wrath.

In fact, most of the footage is about Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) preparing to and then taking over King’s Landing. It sure looks like the secret plan Alicent and Rhaenyra made in the season 2 finale to secure the latter’s victory is coming to fruition. Rhaenyra, her husband/uncle Daemon (Matt Smith), and their dragons are flying over and landing in Westeros’ capital after an ill King Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) has already fled town. However, it looks like Rhaenyra’s reign is already scaring the townsfolk, along with members of her own family. (We can really see where Daenerys gets it from, huh?) The trailer also features the dreaded Battle of the Gullet (a war that breaks out at sea between the Greens and the Blacks), Helaena Targaryen (Phia Saban) in tears, and, obviously, a lot of dead bodies.

HBO’s Game Of Thrones prequel, based on George R. R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, also stars Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Matthew Needham, Abubakar Salim, Gayle Rankin, and Barry Sloane. Season three premieres on June 21, and the show has already been renewed for a fourth and final season.