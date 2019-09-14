Here’s a compilation of our favorite features published this week. Be sure to follow along with our TV recaps and check out all our recent reviews.
Monday
- It Chapter Two is a bad horror movie, but it’s a pretty decent comedy
- Hit Man is a true crime story that centers victims, not the killer
- Tom Hanks channels the essential goodness of Mr. Rogers in A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood
- Rian Johnson chases Star Wars with the ingenious, madly entertaining murder mystery Knives Out
Tuesday
- Rebecca Sugar on happy endings and the Steven Universefusion that no one expected
- Director Gregory Nava on why his 1984 immigration drama El Norte is more relevant than ever
- Joker’s throwback vision is derivative, but at least it brings something new to superhero cinema
Wednesday
- The timelessly quotable fury of Designing Women’s Julia Sugarbaker, in 5 episodes
- Noah Baumbach makes a moving divorce drama, and Adam Sandler plays a tornado of self-destruction
Thursday
- Take away the jokes and Taika Waititi’s Jojo Rabbit is just another heartstring-tugging Holocaust movie
- Without the book’s passionate relationships, The Goldfinch is just a series of unfortunate events
- Founder Mike Petryshyn on how this year’s Riot Fest is even more of a retrospective than usual
Friday
- Adam Sandler’s sweetness makes The Wedding Singer a rom-com worth growing old with
- Put ActRaiser on the Switch, you cowards
- Antonio Brown exposes the “asshole glitch” in our otherwise perfect information society
- 5 new releases we love: JPEGMAFIA tweaks styles, Highwomen get rootsy, and more
