Rick And Morty are back, kicking and screaming, in season 9 trailer The glib sci-fi show returns next month.

Blink and you’ll have missed that Rick And Morty has somehow already hit 80 episodes and counting. Adult Swim just dropped the trailer for season 9 of the nihilistic animated series, and it features much of what you’d probably expect: Family drama with a side of incredibly dangerous sci-fi hijinks. The teaser, backed by Billy Idol’s “Rebel Yell,” showcases the Sanchez family doing battle with sentient furniture, a Pai Mei lookalike, and at least one blink and you’ll miss it Akira reference. The show is coming back on May 24 on HBO Max and Adult Swim for 10 episodes that will drop weekly. As Rick says in the trailer, after season nine we can apparently look forward to “an indefinite number more,” lampshading how long in the tooth the show has gotten at this point.