Rick And Morty are back, kicking and screaming, in season 9 trailer

The glib sci-fi show returns next month.

By Elijah Gonzalez  |  April 7, 2026 | 11:52am
Image: Adult Swim
TV News Rick and Morty
Rick And Morty are back, kicking and screaming, in season 9 trailer

Blink and you’ll have missed that Rick And Morty has somehow already hit 80 episodes and counting. Adult Swim just dropped the trailer for season 9 of the nihilistic animated series, and it features much of what you’d probably expect: Family drama with a side of incredibly dangerous sci-fi hijinks. The teaser, backed by Billy Idol’s “Rebel Yell,” showcases the Sanchez family doing battle with sentient furniture, a Pai Mei lookalike, and at least one blink and you’ll miss it Akira reference. The show is coming back on May 24 on HBO Max and Adult Swim for 10 episodes that will drop weekly. As Rick says in the trailer, after season nine we can apparently look forward to “an indefinite number more,” lampshading how long in the tooth the show has gotten at this point.

Rick And Morty has proven surprisingly resilient over the years. It survived a break-up with its co-creator Justin Roiland, who was accused of domestic violence and attempting to groom minors back in 2023, causing Adult Swim to cut ties with him. Roiland hadn’t been a showrunner on the series for years at that point, but from season seven onwards, he was replaced as a voice actor by Ian Cardoni as Rick and Harry Belden as Morty. The series has also made it through the reign of David Zaslav (thus far, anyway) and his slash-and-burn tendencies that have disproportionately targeted animation. The next major threat to renewal is a murky potential merger between Adult Swim’s parent company, Warner Bros., and Paramount. If it survived one bumbling CEO, maybe it can get through the next one, too.

 
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