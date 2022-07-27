[This article contains spoilers for the fifth season finale of Rick And Morty.]

It’s been 10 months since Adult Swim aired the fifth season finale of Rick And Morty, one of those big, flashy, plot-defining episodes of Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon’s ongoing scatalogical exploration of the multiverse—setting up, among other things, a universe in which deranged scientist and occasional loving grampa Rick Sanchez is no longer the smartest man in the universe.

Now, it turns out, we’re just a month and change away from seeing what a universe outside the Central Finite Curve might look like, with Adult Swim announcing today that the show will be back for its sixth season on September 4. Here’s a sort-of plot description for the new season from the network, which probably features the word “piss” more often than you were expecting to encounter today:

It’s season six and Rick and Morty are back! Pick up where we left them, worse for wear and down on their luck. Will they manage to bounce back for more adventures? Or will they get swept up in an ocean of piss! Who knows?! Piss! Family! Intrigue! A bunch of dinosaurs! More piss! Another can’t miss season of your favorite show.

As with the show’s fourth and fifth seasons, Rick And Morty’s sixth has been a fait accompli for a while now; Adult Swim, clearly knowing where the money is , issued a massive 70-episode order to the series back in 2018, of which it’s only used 20 episodes so far. (There’s also the superhero-ish Vindicators spin-off, which got showed off at Comic-Con this year.) Adult Swim president Michael Ouweleen reiterated the show’s massive success, stating today that, “ It’s hard to overstate the impact of Rick and Morty. More than a hit show, it is truly a global phenomenon.” He also promised Adult Swim will “ be giving fans a unique way to be part of the fun,” so prepare yourselves for the show’s latest exciting fast food dipping sauce-based promotion, we guess.