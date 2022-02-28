We’ve come to the end of The Righteous Gemstones’ season-long journey. Over the last two months, we’ve seen a family scraping the bottom of the barrel and vying to become the least pathetic member. This week, we got to see how it all shook out. Jesse (Danny McBride) got to use his sling, Aunt Tiffany (Valyn Hall) got her Funyuns, and Kelvin (Adam Devine) has a whole new squad to groom.



Somehow, the Gemstones managed to get through another deadly and violent season unscathed, and in some cases, even more capable than when they started. Sure, these people are all inhuman monsters, profiting off the violence and misery they so easily spread around the world. Yet, they are blessed, for their prosperity was ordained.



That still leaves one question, though: Who is the least pathetic Gemstone this week? Spoiler alert: It’s not baby Lionel.