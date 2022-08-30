Model-actor Charbli Dean has died at the age of 32 due to an unexpected sudden illness on Monday, August 29. Deadline confirmed her death, but no additional details have been shared.

The up-and-comer is known for her lead role in this year’s Palme d’Or winner, Triangle Of Sadness from director Ruben Östlund, also starring Harris Dickinson and Woody Harrelson. Dean and Dickinson lead satirical dark comedy as the high-profile modeling couple Carl and Yaya, who take up an offer to board a cruise for ultra-rich social influencers, which soon devolves into a battle of the classes when the ship sinks and leaves the attendees stranded on a desert island.

Following the film’s Cannes victory, Dean wrote on Instagram, “Congratulations our family we did it!!! @ruben_ostlund you’re the GOAT I’m forever thankful for you for trusting me to be apart of your genius and my dear @sinaostlund Can’t believe I had the best year making this during one of the hardest times in my life. Here’s some pics of the year in Sweden and Greece during the pandemic. Forever and always our @triangleofsadness family.”

The actor made her debut in 2010 with the South African boarding school film Spud. Her other film credits include the sci-fi flick Blood In The Water, Don’t Sleep, and Porthole. In 2018, she boarded The CW series Black Lightning as the assassin Syonide, appearing in nine episodes across two seasons of the show. Triangle Of Sadness marked Dean’s first film appearance in four years.

Triangle of Sadness will soon screen at the Toronto Film Festival and has been selected for the 2022 New York Film Festival. The film’s set for an October 7 theatrical release in the U.S. via distributor NEON.