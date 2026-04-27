R.I.P. Nedra Talley Ross: Last surviving Ronettes member dead at 80
Ross, who died on Sunday, had been a member of the 1960s girl group alongside her two cousins, Ronnie Spector and Estelle Bennett.Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Nedra Talley Ross, the last surviving member of 1960s girl group the Ronettes, died at her home on Sunday at the age of 80. Ross formed the pop group with her cousins Veronica “Ronnie” Spector and Estelle Bennett. After the group split in 1967, she released a 1978 solo album of contemporary Christian music titled Full Circle and later began a career in real estate.
Ross’ death was announced on the Ronettes’ social media accounts on Sunday afternoon. ““It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of Nedra Talley Ross’ passing. She was a light to those who knew and loved her,” the statement read. “Nedra’s voice, style and spirit helped define a sound that would change music. Her contribution to the group’s story and their defining influence will live forever.” It concluded: “Rest peacefully, dear Nedra. Thanks for the magic.”