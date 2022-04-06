Aside from slowly turning into his character from Parks & Recreation like he was a side character on The Office in need of a podcast , Rob Lowe has a lot on his plate, and he’s only adding more. The star of 9-1-1: Lone Star will join his son John Owen Lowe on a new series for Netflix called Unstable. Co-created by Lowe, his son John Owen Lowe, and Victor Fresco, Unstable is about “an introverted, socially challenged son who goes to work for his very successful, wildly eccentric father in order to save him from disaster” at a cutting-edge biotech research company.

Outside the household, the Lowes have been working together for years. The elder Lowe currently stars on Lone Star, with his son acting as the show’s story editor. Prior to that, John Owen Lowe was a reoccurring guest star on the masterpiece, one-season sitcom The Grinder, which, next to Wayne’s World, is still the best use of Rob Lowe to date. The father-son duo also starred in one of those fake Hallmark Christmas movies Netflix trots out every winter, Holiday In The Wild.

Meanwhile, Victor Fresco is something of a television pro, especially when it comes to high-concept cult-favorite comedies—t hough his shows never seem to last too long. His last project Santa Clarita Diet, which saw Drew Barrymore as a suburban zombie, ran for three seasons on Netflix. Prior to that, he was known for Better Off Ted and the brilliant Andy Richter Controls The Universe. A show about an introverted son trying to save his eccentric father’s bio-tech firm sounds perfect for Freco .

The show is “inspired by Rob and John Owen Lowe’s social media relationship, in which John Owen often humorously trolls his dad. Their posts often go viral and have been extensively covered in the media.” This is the first we’ve heard of their Ryan Reynolds-ing around social media, so we’ll take their word for it.

(via TVLine)

