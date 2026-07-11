Robert Downey Jr. gives hearty "We love China!" as Kevin Feige drops X-Men and Spider-Man breadcrumbs in Shanghai

You have to feel a little bad for the organizers and fans at Shanghai’s Bilibili World expo, an absolutely massive fan convention that, nevertheless, doesn’t have quite the same impact on Hollywood as some of our homegrown cons. Sure, the event (which reportedly sports an absolutely ridiculous/humanity-crushing 400,000 annual attendees) flew out a big name like Marvel head honcho Kevin Feige to talk up his upcoming slate of movies at its currently running 2026 incarnation. But everybody knows that Feige isn’t going to roll out the really good stuff in Shanghai—not with San Diego Comic-Con just two weeks away.

Nevertheless, Feige did drop some breadcrumbs for Marvel info hounds while speaking at the event, touching on fan-favorite characters like Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova and the X-Men. He also rolled out a big piece of concept art for this December’s Avengers: Doomsday that we think was meant to focus on the reveal of Doctor Doom’s mask, but which mostly distracted us with its reminder of how goofy Channing Tatum looks in his lil’ Gambit outfit. (Also, a much more prominent Ant-Man placement than we were necessarily expecting, given that Paul Rudd hasn’t done a non-voice acting or “video meant to be played in theme parks” Marvel role since Quantumania back in 2023.) As for major franchise stars, those guys popped up in a video from the film’s set, as Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, and Robert Downey Jr. assembled in a dark void to give a hearty “We love China!” to attendees, because Marvel would really like this movie to make the kind of “international box office records shattered” money you only make these days if Chinese audiences hop on board.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Feige did reveal a few things, including confirming a timeline of when the MCU will be getting a full-fledged X-Men movie, noting that it’ll arrive after Avengers: Secret Wars, currently aimed at December 2027. (Also, Feige seemed to confirm rumors that the film, subtitled Children Of The Atom, would focus largely on the franchise’s female characters.) In the more recent future, Feige talked up Pugh’s Yelena, stating that while the character plays “a big part” in Doomsday, “if you don’t want to wait until then, you might see Yelena a little bit sooner in the movies”—which, given the current state of Marvel’s schedule, can pretty much only be a reference to this month’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day, a casting that hasn’t even been hinted at in the film’s marketing.

So, yeah: Never let it be said Kevin Feige doesn’t have anything for the Chinese audience Marvel is feverishly courting. Just not, y’know, an actual trailer. That stuff gets saved for Hall H.