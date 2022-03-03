Who’s looking good today? Who’s looking good in every way? Because Neneh Cherry and Robyn have linked up for a re-release of Neneh Cherry’s iconic ‘80s track “Buffalo Stance.” Singer-songwriter Mapei also joined the team to tackle the original rap verse on the track produced by Blood Orange’s Dev Hynes. It’s a smooth, slower reimagining of the fly girl hip-hop single.

“I love that I could write an essay with all the things I could say about Robyn and I love that she leaves me speechless at the same time,” Cherry says in a statement. “Her talent is soulful because she leads with her heart and spirit, she is absolutely there, ever present with honest intensity in her offerings which leave me blubbering with hairs standing erect on my arms and legs, dancing on my own talking to myself with a feeling that everything is going to be alright.”

“I’ve known Robyn for 3 decades, she is my sister, my friend, my family, a creative inspiration,” Cherry continues. “So to have Robyn doing her version of a new life interpretation of ‘Buffalo Stance’ is an absolute honor… and with Dev Hynes and Mapei, this is what dreams are made of!”

Cherry first released “Buffalo Stance” back in 1988 from her album Raw Like Sushi. At the time, the track reached No.3 in the UK and the US—where it went Gold. It also snagged the No.1 spot in Neneh’s native Sweden and The Netherlands. In 2019, Cherry released a deluxe reissue of Raw Like Sushi, paired with a music video for “Natural Skin Deep.” The rapper shares the new version of “Buffalo Stance” as part of a “forthcoming collaboration album,” which is set to arrive next year.

Listen to the original version of “Buffalo Stance,” and remember, “don’t you get fresh with me!”