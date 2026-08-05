Regional Rocky Horror director self-cyberbullied to avoid cast, say cops A Vermont theater troupe finally has the conclusion to a mystery that ended up ruining its spring musical.

Actors: They can be difficult to deal with, and even more difficult to avoid, as one who’s ever experienced a high school arts program or has attempted to date in New York or Los Angeles can tell you. But a theater director in Vermont has allegedly found a new strategy to deal with them, albeit one that landed him in trouble with the law. According to Seven Days, a local Vermont outlet, musical director Kenneth Grenier sent himself threatening text messages to get himself out of a production of The Rocky Horror Show.

This is per local reports from the Essex Police, which wrote that they discovered that Grenier used a cellphone app to send himself threatening messages as a means to step away from the production, “instead of the true reason of what he described as difficulties with the cast and crew.” Grenier was issued a misdemeanor charge for a false police report.