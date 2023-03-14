Party downer: Ron's 10 most humiliating moments on Party Down

Cringe comedy took the 2000s by storm with the international success of Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant’s The Office and Larry David’s Curb Your Enthusiasm. But while the characters of those shows taught audiences how to stop worrying and love schadenfreude, few, if any, ever reached the lows of Ron Wayne Donald, the humiliation-seeking missile played by Ken Marino. Across the show’s beloved first two seasons and again in the 2023 revival, Marino’s commitment to plumbing the depths of Ron’s pain remains unparalleled. Whether he’s burning a flag, coming dangerously close to a racist slur, or trapping himself in a coffin, Ron’s ability to degrade himself knows no bounds.



But that’s the fun of Party Down, right? To luxuriate in the muck and mire of Ron’s failed dreams to run a Soup R’ Crackers franchise and find love in a world that rejects him. Ron’s well-meaning but aggressive commitment to work never lets up no matter how many bones he breaks, and that’s why we love him. So let’s grab some chicken skewers and enjoy Ron’s most unpleasant, awful, and humiliating moments from the comfort of our couch.

