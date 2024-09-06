Rosamund Pike has reportedly entered the limited series part of her career The show, Thumblite, will be set in Silicon Valley

Considering her performances in films like Gone Girl and even last year’s Saltburn, it’s always a bit surprising that Rosamund Pike isn’t on our screens more often. It might be time for that to change, however, as she enters a new and—for a number of her peers—extremely fruitful phase of her career: the limited series. Reese Witherspoon did it. Kate Winslet did it a couple of times. Nicole Kidman keeps doing it. Now, it’s Pike’s turn to test her mettle.

According to Puck News, Pike will star in a “House of Cards-style thriller” set in Silicon Valley, titled Thumblite. The show comes from professor, podcaster, and businessman Scott Galloway, who’s known for his Webby Award-winning No Mercy/No Malice newsletter, multiple books including Adrift: America in 100 Charts and Post Corona: From Crisis to Opportunity, and the podcast Pivot, which he hosts with Kara Swisher.

Per the outlet, Netflix bought the series off just the pitch, which should be extra exciting for Pike-heads; maybe this will be her Jeremy Strong in Succession or—perhaps more fitting—Amanda Seyfried in The Dropout moment. Pike will reportedly be playing a character loosely based on Facebook/Meta C.O.O. Sheryl Sandberg, who Galloway reportedly really does not like. It will be fun to watch her sink her teeth into a good villain (or at least anti-hero) role. Scott Z. Burns (The Bourne Ultimatum, Contagion) is on board to write, with Michael Ellenberg’s Media Res (The Morning Show) producing. (Netflix did not immediately respond to The A.V. Club‘s request for comment.)

Pike has been experiencing something of a renaissance in the past few years. In 2020, she starred in Netflix’s I Care A Lot, where she played a crooked court-appointed guardian. Last year, she also played the head-in-the-clouds heiress mom to Jacob Elordi’s character in Saltburn. She’s also led Prime Video’s Wheel Of Time series since 2021.

Thumblite isn’t the only upcoming show to be set in Silicon Valley. While Silicon Valley is over, Thumblite and Cupertino, from Evil and The Good Wife creators Robert and Michelle King, are rushing to take its place. We’ll see which one is worth our investment in the coming months.