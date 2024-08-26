The creators of Evil and The Good Wife are headed to Cupertino The next series from creators Robert and Michelle King will be a legal show set in Silicon Valley

After creating some of the best horror creatures we’ve ever seen on television for the late, great Evil, network TV practitioners Robert and Michelle King have their sights set on some monsters that live a little closer to home. According to Deadline, the couple’s next project is tentatively titled Cupertino (after Apple’s California-based HQ), and is being described as a “David vs. Goliath legal show set in Silicon Valley.” Robert and Michelle will write the script with production from their own King Sized Productions, along with CBS Studios, where they’ve been based for the past 15 years. The show will air on CBS.

The Kings are no strangers to a good legal drama, of course. (Look out, Ryan Murphy and Kim Kardashian!) The couple created the hit series The Good Wife, which starred Julianna Margulies as a defense attorney returning to the field after a sex scandal landed her politician husband in prison, in 2009. The show ran for seven seasons and won five Emmys, before launching spinoffs The Good Fight (starring Christine Baranski) in 2016 and Elsbeth (starring Carrie Preston) last year. The latter will begin its second season on CBS on October 17.

The fact that Evil was defeated by Paramount+ also doesn’t mean that the couple were exorcized from the streamer completely. They also have a true crime thriller in the works for the platform called Happy Face, which will star Dennis Quaid as the notorious Happy Face killer and Annaleigh Ashford as Melissa Moore, a makeup artist and the murderer’s daughter. The series will air its first eight-episode season sometime in 2025.

Other shows created by the Kings include 2021’s The Bite, a COVID-focused miniseries, 2016’s BrainDead, which followed the trajectory of an alternate-universe Washington, D.C. after members of Congress were invaded by alien bugs, and 2006’s In Justice. Not much else is known about Cupertino as of this writing.