Center: Conan O'Brien. Clockwise, from top right: Jiggly Caliente, Pandora Boxx, Trinity K. Bonet, Ra'Jah O'Hara, Yara Sofia, and Ginger Minj of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars.

Here's what's happening in the world of television for Thursday, June 24. All times are Eastern.



Top picks

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars (Paramount+, 3:01 a.m., sixth-season premiere, first two episodes): If you find yourself thinking, “wow, RuPaul’s Drag Race season 13 ended like five minutes ago, this seems fast,” you’re not alone. But you’re also wrong. It was a whopping 62 days ago. That’s like 18 months in Drag Race years. So like Mother says, it’s time to bring back her girls—and this time, the Werkroom can be found within the cozy confines of Paramount+.

The show’s new home also means a new schedule, so here’s what we know:

At 3:01 a.m. (that’s midnight on the west coast), the first two episodes of this season will drop on Paramount+, as will the two corresponding episodes of Untucked. It’s not an extra-long premiere or anything like that—it’s two full episodes.

Coverage of both episodes is embargoed until 3 p.m. on Friday, so keep an eye out for Allison Shoemaker’s mega-recap tomorrow afternoon.

If you’re planning to watch at your favorite LGBTQIA+ bar with some of your closest and of course fully vaccinated friends, you might want to avoid Twitter for most of the day, because those viewing parties are still happening in the evening. Have fun and be safe.

#TeamJiggly.

Conan (TBS, 11 p.m., series finale, special one-hour episode): Cue the Boyz II Men, because we’ve come to the end of the road. A TV giant hangs up his spurs this evening with a little assist from Jack Black, who’s feeling the pressure, it seems:

We’re marking the end of Conan’s tenure with coverage all week, including this rundown of his long-running “feud” with producer Jordan Schlansky. Keep an eye out for thoughts on one of the show’s best segments, a look at what it was like to be in the audience for one of the last Conan tapings, and more.

The Good Fight (Paramount+, 3:01 a.m., fifth-season premiere): One of TV’s best, weirdest dramas returns, now with more Mandy Patinkin!

Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya will drop in on the premiere.

Regular coverage

Why Women Kill (Paramount+, 3:01 a.m.)

Clarice (CBS, 10 p.m.): first-season finale



Olympic stuff

LFG (HBO Max, 3:01 a.m., premiere): Okay, so this isn’t technically Olympics coverage, but since all but one of the newly-announced members of the U.S. Women’s Soccer Olympics roster were also on the 2019 World Cup team, it’s more than a little relevant. LFG (“let’s fucking go”) chronicles the team’s fight for equal pay, as told by Megan Rapinoe, Jessica McDonald, Becky Sauerbrunn, and other familiar faces who are extremely good at running and kicking and things.

Sisters On Track (Netflix, 3:01 a.m., premiere): And here’s a doc about some Junior Olympians who happen to all be sisters and are also very very fast.

Wild cards

Time for an especially lightning-esque wild card lightning round.

Godzilla Singular Point (Netflix, 3:01 a.m., complete first season): Godzilla! Robots! Secret messages in music! Pterodactyls! Mystery molecules! Magic lamps! And so on!

Making It (NBC, 8 p.m., third-season premiere): Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman! Nice people making crafts! Beards! Cute overalls! Glue, probably!

Fear Of A Black Quarterback (Vice, 8 p.m., premiere): Not gonna use enthusiastic exclamation points for this documentary about racism and Black excellence in the NFL.

When Nature Calls With Helen Mirren (ABC, 8 p.m., series premiere): Helen Mirren! Nature documentaries! But also like MST3K! We’re confused! Cute animals and also Christopher Mintz-Plasse, but just his voice!

Legacies (The CW, 9 p.m., third-season finale): Superheroism on The CW! But not the Arrowverse people! Rebound relationships! Heists! Messy drama! Backflips!

The Hustler (ABC, 10 p.m.): Craig Ferguson! Wood paneling! Library vibes! Lying to win money! Accents!

The end!