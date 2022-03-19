After a disappointing Snatch Game, all eight queens return to the workroom after being told that everyone, sans DeJa, must compete in a LaLaPaRuZa lip sync smackdown. It is timely for those of us who have no interest in the traditional March Madness. The queens are perplexed about what will happen next. The mood of confusion and chaos is the perfect pressure cooker for producers to stoke the queens’ fears and anxieties. Furthermore, after two false eliminations, one medical disqualification, a double shantay, two consecutive non-elimination episodes, and a still absent golden bar, the queens and audience are hungry for an actual elimination.

I must confess that, personally, I am not exactly a fan of lip sync- heavy episodes. It appears to be an ever-increasing part of the franchise’s DNA after the ad dition of the finale lip syncs starting with season nine, the All Stars 4 and 6 with eliminated queens vying to reenter the competition, and the Stanford Prison Experiment- inspired start to season 13 that divided the cast into a winner and loser group. That all said, this was a compelling episode.

As the queens have no idea what structure the LaLaPaRuZa will take, most are on edge. Jorgeous and Jasmine (and, of course, DeJa) seem most relaxed. DeJa, the only non-participant, has fun throwing out conspiracy theories including individual lip syncs and the possibility of returning queens. Of the remaining queens, Lady Camden expresses a healthy mix of anticipation and fear, and Angeria and Willow seem content with their situation. Daya and Bosco, on the other hand, seem most nervous about what could happen next.

In the aftermath of Snatch Game, Daya is the most aggravated and feels that there was a clear bottom two— Jasmine and Jorgoeus— that could have lip synced for their lives last week. Though she meant “no offense,” Daya is comfortable voicing this thought in front of the group. Daya’s competitive spirit and lack of a filter should be commended, as it makes for terrific reality television. You almost have to wonder if embracing the eventual “villain edit,” isn’t a savvy way to differentiate herself from the Crystal Methyd comparisons that plagued her in the earlier part of the season. It’s also hard to argue with Daya’s takes most of the time, as she is often accurate. At the same time, most of the things that Daya voices could easily go unsaid. Jasmine confronts Daya about the “no offense” tactic, which Jasmine shrewdly suggests is Daya’s way to prevent any kind of rebuttal. It is kind of comical that Daya thinks it is Jasmine’s attempt to get in her head, after Daya has spent most of the season picking on Jasmine at every step. Again, they are both providing great reality television, and should be celebrated.

Daya even tries to pull Bosco into the fray a couple of times. Unwilling, Bosco confesses that her frustration is more about her own performance than the performance of others. Bosco also reveals that she is most nervous about lip syncing against Jorgeous and Willow, all but confirming that will likely happen. It seems to be the consensus that everyone is afraid about going against Jorgeous, which is matched by Jorgeous’ growing sense of confidence in this week’s challenge. This episode really focuses on what exactly goes into a lip sync, as the queens discuss their preferred performance styles. LaLaPaRuZa really puts the queens off-kilter as they are ultimately victims of chance. Lady Camden sums it up perfectly when she says that everyone played it too safe in Snatch Game and that the lip sync smackdown allows them to just let go and perform.

The eight contestants enter the main stage to perform in front of RuPaul, Michelle, Carson and Ross. DeJa is sent back to the workroom to watch via monitor as her reward for winning Snatch Game. The remaining seven queens, all donning dance costumes, finally learn the structure of LaLaPaRuZa and prepare to face off.

Jasmine vs. Daya

The first queen chosen at random is Jasmine, who in turn gets to pick her competitor. As if fulfilling a prophecy, Jasmine gives us the match- up we’ve been waiting for all season by choosing Daya. The twist is that the selected queen gets to pick the song. In an attempt to favor substance over spectacle and abate Jasmine’s dance trickery, Daya selects Aretha Franklin’s “Respect .” While both queens give a good performance, Daya wins by dominating the front of the stage. Many of Jasmine’s jumps and splits were blocked by Daya’s frame, deadening their impact. Despite her loss, Jasmine is a good sport while acknowledging that she might have talked too big a game.

Willow vs. Bosco



The second match up is Willow versus Bosco. Willow is disappointed she was randomly selected as she feels the real advantage is in song selection. An ever-cunning competitor, Willow chooses Bosco with the hunch that she will pick Willow’s favored song. The calculation pays off when Bosco selects Luther Vandross’ “ Never Too Much .” It’s a battle in black with Willow wearing the episode’s best look. It probably doesn’t help matters that Bosco looks like she is wearing the same outfit from last episode’s Holy Couture runway. They are evenly matched. Though Bosco gives greater movement in her performance, Willow manages to connect with RuPaul just using her eyes and earns the win.



Jorgeous vs. Angeria vs. Lady Camden



RuPaul announces that the “fickle finger of fate” has brought the final three competitors together as threesome jokes abound. While it would appear that Jorgeous would be the clear winner, underlined by her winning song selection, it is an amazingly close lip sync. Everyone anticipated Jorgeous picking J.Lo, but she threw a slight curve deciding on Beyonce’s “ Radio .” Despite the chaos of three people lip syncing on the stage, they are impressively matched and diverse in their approaches. Jorgeous is the ultimate winner, although it seemed as if Angeria or Lady Camden could have snatched victory as well.



Lady Camden vs. Bosco

After numerous comments about Bosco being in her head, Lady Camden smells weakness and makes her choice accordingly. Like Daya before her, Bosco makes a song selection in hopes of neutralizing her competitor’s dance training. They perform the seductive En Vogue ballad “ Don’t Let Go .” Again, Bosco gives a serviceable performance, but Lady Camden expertly adapts her agility to the particular song, earning the win. After a second loss, Bosco seems slightly defeated.



Jasmine vs. Angeria



As soon as Jasmine learns she’ll be lip syncing against Angeria, she becomes emotional. It is later revealed as they walk onto the stage that Angeria also doesn’t want to compete against Jasmine, not because of Jasmine’s dance skills, but rather because of their friendship. It’s interesting because the friendship between Angeria and Jasmine has been fairly absent from the final edit of the season. For the second time the “fickle finger of fate” touches Angeria as the song is predetermined to be J.Lo’s “ Love Don’t Cost a Thing .” Jasmine, for the first time in a lip sync, looks nervous. Angeria, on the other hand, appears composed and controlled. It is another close match up, but Angeria’s presence and poise earned her the win.



Bosco vs. Jasmine

The final lip sync between Jasmine and Bosco features a pre-selected song, “ Swept Away” by Diana Ross (and do yourself a favor and watch that music video). With both competitors likely exhausted, having already performed twice in the evening, both deliver committed and energetic performances. Jasmine, lip syncing for the sixth time overall, deftly changes her approach, adding campy flourishes that connect with RuPaul, who laughs in response. Bosco, after two slower performances, amps up this lip sync, having saved a number of impressive tricks for the final song. Seemingly another toss up on who the winner could be, confirmed by the queens watching in the workroom, Bosco is declared the victor. Looking back at last episode, it feels like Jasmine sealed her fate when she said “if you don’t do well in Snatch Game, you better know your lyrics.”



Bosco exits the stage to join the other queens. Jasmine is alone on stage as she unwraps her chocolate bar to utter the disappointing phrase, “It’s chocolate.” Jasmine bookends her entrance line saying “this is just the exit look,” and demonstrates a real grace in her loss. Although her exit felt a little cheapened by the absence of the other queens. Producers really should have had all the queens return before announcing the winner of the Jasmine-Bosco lip sync. Jasmine exiting completely alone felt like a disservice to a queen that initially came off as annoying and really persevered with a great attitude and desire to grow and learn. At the very least, we deserved to see a hug between her and Daya Betty.



Stray Observations:

LaLaPaRuZa has to be one of the worst RuPaul-izations of the English language. It is no RuPologize or Rusical.

Favorite moment: Jasmine ponders how they will divide up the lip syncs with seven contestants. Daya jumps all over her saying DeJa won’t be lip syncing. Jasmine calmly states that she already took that into account and that Daya has miscounted.

Willow joking about killing DeJa to avoid lip syncing, combined with Daya’s constant threats of smashing Jasmine into pavement, is making for one of the most oddly violent seasons yet.

“Punching the Ghost” is such a great name for a dance move.

It was really impressive that everyone really seemed to know the lyrics. I assume that everyone had to memorize all six songs. Furthermore, these felt like particularly complicated lyrics to learn.

Did anyone else notice that Jorgeous was wearing her lucky earrings from the Glamazon Prime challenge that she won?

Daya was so perturbed by Jasmine crying about lip-syncing against Angeria, yet so accepting when Lady Camden cried after winning against Bosco.

The Daya-Jasmine storyline felt so reminiscent of Brita and Aiden in season 12, even though it does seem like deep down Daya and Jasmine do like each other.



My final four remain: Angeria, Bosco, Daya, and Willow (although I can easily see Lady Camden making it to the finale).