Nearly a year after a shooting on the set of the film Rust led to the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza, a settlement has been reached between Hutchins’ estate and the film’s production, as well as star and producer Alec Baldwin, reports Deadline. The western will pick up filming once again in January 2023, with Hutchins’ husband Matthew Hutchins joining the production as executive producer.

Back in February, Hutchins’ family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Baldwin (who fired the prop gun), Rust Movie Productions, producers of the film, and a few other crew members for “reckless behavior and cost-cutting [that] le d to the senseless death of Halyna Hutchins,” as said by attorney Brian Panish about the complaint.

In September , Rust Movie Productions denied liability in the October 21, 2021 incident where a prop firearm was discharged by Baldwin with live rounds. The production company argued that they didn’t employ armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who supervised gun safety on the Rust set .

However, despite the tragedy on set, the production is now moving forward. “We have reached a settlement, subject to court approval, for our wrongful death case against the producers of Rust, including Alec Baldwin and Rust Movie Productions, LLC. As part of that settlement, our case will be dismissed,” said Matthew Hutchins earlier today.

“The filming of Rust, which I will now executive produce, will resume with all the original principal players on board in January 2023,” he added.

“I have no interest in engaging in recriminations or attribution of blame (to the producers or Mr. Baldwin),” he continued. “All of us believe Halyna’s death was a terrible accident. I am grateful that the producers and the entertainment community have come together to pay tribute to Halyna’s final work.”

In a statement from Rust Move Productions via attorney Melina Spadone, the company said, “We are pleased the parties came together to resolve this matter, which, subject to court approval, marks an important step forward in celebrating Halyna’s life and honoring her work.”

Alec Baldwin’s attorney, Luke Nikas, added: “Throughout this difficult process, everyone has maintained the specific desire to do what is best for Halyna’s son. We are grateful to everyone who contributed to the resolution of this tragic and painful situation.”