Ryan Gosling is ghost riding into the MCU The character will get a standalone film directed by Shawn Levy in 2028.

The rumors are true: Ryan Gosling is the next Ghost Rider. After reports of his involvement circulated online this afternoon—and Gosling himself said months ago that he was interested—the Barbie star was officially confirmed to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. at the studio’s Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con today. He’ll appear as the character for the first time in a new standalone project, which Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige just announced, according to Variety. The film is slated to be released in theaters in 2028, and will be directed by Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy, who wrapped up filming Gosling in the upcoming Star Wars: Starfighter last year.