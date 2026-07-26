Ryan Gosling is ghost riding into the MCU

The character will get a standalone film directed by Shawn Levy in 2028.

By Drew Gillis  |  July 25, 2026 | 9:13pm
Film News Marvel
Ryan Gosling is ghost riding into the MCU

The rumors are true: Ryan Gosling is the next Ghost Rider. After reports of his involvement circulated online this afternoon—and Gosling himself said months ago that he was interested—the Barbie star was officially confirmed to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. at the studio’s Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con today. He’ll appear as the character for the first time in a new standalone project, which Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige just announced, according to Variety. The film is slated to be released in theaters in 2028, and will be directed by Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy, who wrapped up filming Gosling in the upcoming Star Wars: Starfighter last year. 

The character Ghost Rider last appeared on the big screen with two films starring Nicolas Cage—the first of which, probably coincidentally, also starred Eva Mendes, Gosling’s real-life wife. Mendes didn’t appear in 2011’s significantly worse-received Ghost Rider: Spirit Of Vengeance, which performed poorly enough to relegate the character to only occasional Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. appearances in the 15 years since. Anyway, perhaps Mendes has some tips for him after starring in the not-the-worst Ghost Rider movie.

 
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