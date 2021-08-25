Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Wednesday, August 25. All times are Eastern.



Top pick

American Horror Story: Double Feature (FX, 10 p.m., season premiere): The tenth season of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s horror anthology series is divided in two parts. Red Tide is set by the sea and the second half, Death Valley, takes us to the desert. The two-part season premiere, titled “Cape Fear” and “Pale,” follows struggling writer Harry Gardner (Finn Wittrock), who brings his pregnant wife and daughter to an isolated beach town for the winter. Once they’re settled, the town’s true residents make themselves known. Previous cast members Evan Peters, Frances Conroy, Sarah Paulson, Billie Lourd, Cody Fern, Leslie Grossman, and Lily Rabe return along with franchise newcomers Macaulay Culkin and Neal McDonough.

Regular coverage

Archer (FXX, 10 p.m.): William Hughes will drop in on the two-part season 12 premiere of Archer, titled “Identity Crisis” and “Lowjacked.”

Nine Perfect Strangers (Hulu, 12:01 a.m.)

What If…? (Disney+, 3:01 a.m.)

Wild card

Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal, & Greed (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.): This documentary follows the untold story of Bob Ross, the prolific landscape artist and host of The Joy Of Painting. The man was known for his gentle demeanor and for encouraging everyone he met to embrace their creativity. Beyond the iconic hair, soothing voice, and nostalgic paintings lies a mystery that many have yet to discover. You can read more about it here.

Clickbait (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.): “Like its namesake, Netflix’s Clickbait invites skepticism and disdain for its obvious misdirection. The new thriller is swarming with ridiculous bait-and-switch twists and red herrings, offering very little else. Created by Tony Ayres and Christian White, Clickbait spends no time developing its characters, and even skilled performers like Betty Gabriel and Zoe Kazan fail to liven up the subpar scripts. The series offers perfunctory commentary on the issues it tackles, including those suggested by the series title, like fake news, the existence of online mobs, and cyber fraud.” Here’s the full review of the new Netflix drama.

John Of God: The Crimes Of A Spiritual Healer (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.): This documentary series follows the life of João Teixeira de Faria, a Brazilian medium who claimed to possess spiritual powers. He garnered a loyal following and rose to international fame. The series examines his dark history of abuse as exposed by survivors, prosecutors and the media. More than 200 women came forward to accuse him of sexual assault under the pretext of healing them. Some of the women are featured in the docuseries.