Sabrina Carpenter accidentally turned Coachella into an A League Of Their Own reunion
Seriously, how do you bring Madonna and Geena Davis out on stage and not make at least a few Rockford Peaches jokes?Left and right: Geena Davis in A League Of Their Own, Screenshot: YouTube. Center: Sabrina Carpenter, Photo: Gotham/WireImage
It was pretty natural that—as rumors arriving ahead of the show suggested—Sabrina Carpenter might bring Madonna up on stage with her at Coachella this year for a little communal celebration and tribute. After all, Carpenter’s hyper-successful pop blend of sexuality and self-awareness owes a lot to Madonna’s titanic run in the ’80s and beyond, so why not bring her out for a little “Vogue,” and even (apparently) a light lesson in astrology? (There’s a new moon in Taurus, we’re informed, so try to keep out of trouble. Also, Madonna just announced a new album, Confessions II, and we’re pretty sure any moon is a good moon for corporate synergy.) Our question, though, is whether anybody realized Carpenter was also staging an inadvertent A League Of Their Own reunion with this weekend’s massive music festival set, and, if so, why was that not the focus of the bit?