Returning to the states after seeing your latest film lauded at the Venice Film Festival can’t be an easy comedown, but it’s not one Sadie Sink will have to worry about this year. Fresh off The Whale’s glowing reception at Venice, Sink has been tapped to star in the new thriller Berlin Nobody. F ilming is already underway in the titular German city, Deadline reports. The project has yet to receive a premiere date.

Per Deadline, the film follows Bana’s “American ex-pat and social psychologist” Ben Monroe, who makes the move to Berlin “to further his research on the epidemic of cult mentality.” Sink joins the cast as Ben’s teenage daughter Mazzy, who becomes embroiled in her own troubles after meeting a “mysterious and enigmatic local boy” played by ascendant German actor Jonas Dassler. The film was inspired by Nicholas Hogg’s novel Tokyo Nobody, which Observer named one of their Books of the Year in 2015.

Sink joins previously-added cast members Eric Bana and Blade Runner 2049's Sylvia Hoeks in the film directed by Jordan Scott and produced by Ridley Scott and Michael Pruss’ under their banner Scott Free. Augenschein’s Jonas Katzenstein, Maximilian Leo, and Georgina Pope also produce, and Jonathan Saubach handles executive production duties for the production banner.

The new project marks Sink’s continued mission to cut her teeth in respected cinema after finding small-screen stardom among a dedicated fanbase with Stranger Things, Fear Street 2, and Taylor Swift’s All Too Well: The Short Film. Sink’s performance in The Whale as a daughter reconnecting with her estranged and reclusive father before his death has seen acclaim (even amidst more-than-fair criticism of what some deem an inherently fat-phobic premise).

Although plot and cast alone bring a lot to like to Berlin Nobody, there is one what-could-have-been: Kiernan Shipka was reportedly set to co-star in the film at one point but is no longer attached. Two of the small screen’ s most endearingly maddening daughters sharing a thriller is an exciting prospect, and one that hopefully lines up sometime soon.