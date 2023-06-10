Kid Rock tells Tucker what it’s like to golf with Donald Trump

Sadly—for our grand unifying theory of Kid Rock as the harbinger of all American political doom, at least—this incident doesn’t appear to actually be the one mentioned in the indictment. Given other context clues, Kid Rock is clearly talking about one of his (multiple) White House visits while Trump was still in office, and not the post-presidential displaying of classified documents that Trump is currently accused of. (Although the two do apparently still golf together, and we all know nothing cuts the tension of a bad drive like busting out some classified maps of foreign enemies to have a chuckle over on the links.)

Advertisement