Wicked (and Jonathan Bailey) leads Screen Actors Guild Award nominations While Wicked leads the pack on the film side, Shōgun continues its reign in TV.

Though Hollywood is literally burning, awards season churns on. The Screen Actors Guild canceled the live presentation of the 2025 SAG Award nominations due to the ongoing wildfire crisis in Southern California. Instead—as members of the union flee their homes and evacuate to safety—the guild quietly released the list of nominations online on Wednesday morning. Tacked on to the announcement was an encouragement to donate to the SAG-AFTRA foundation, which operates a natural disaster relief fund “to support impacted members of our artist community.”

As for the actual nominations, Wicked led the pack of nominated films with five nods for ensemble and individual performances, while Shōgun collected the same amount on the television side. James Mangold’s A Complete Unknown and Jacques Audiard’s Emilia Perez garnered four nominations each The Bear also nabbed four nominations. In terms of individuals, Jonathan Bailey—a first-time SAG nominee—is technically the most-nominated actor of the bunch with three nominations as part of the ensemble casts of Wicked and Bridgerton plus Male Actor in a Supporting Role as Fiyero in Wicked.

Kristen Bell, who served as the inaugural host of Netflix’s SAG Award partnership, is set to host again for this year’s ceremony. The show will stream live on Netflix Sunday, Feb. 23 at 8 PM E.T. You can check out the full list of nominees below.

The Motion Picture Nominees are:

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Adrien Brody – The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet – A Complete Unknown

Daniel Craig – Queer

Colman Domingo – Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes – Conclave

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Pamela Anderson – The Last Showgirl

Cynthia Eriva – Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón – Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison – Anora

Demi Moore – The Substance

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Jonathan Bailey – Wicked

Yura Borisov – Anora

Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain

Edward Norton – A Complete Unknown

Jeremy Strong – The Apprentice

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Monica Barbaro – A Complete Unknown

Jamie Lee Curtis – The Last Showgirl

Danielle Deadwyler – The Piano Lesson

Ariana Grande – Wicked

Zoe Saldaña – Emilia Pérez

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

A Complete Unknown

Anora

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Deadpool & Wolverine

Dune: Part Two

The Fall Guy

Gladiator II

Wicked

The Television Program Nominees are:

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Javier Bardem – Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story

Colin Ferrell – The Penguin

Richard Gadd – Baby Reindeer

Kevin Kline – Disclaimer

Andrew Scott – Ripley

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Kathy Bates – The Great Lillian Hall

Cate Blanchett – Disclaimer

Jodie Foster – True Detective: Night Country

Lily Gladstone – Under The Bridge

Jessica Gunning – Baby Reindeer

Cristin Milioti – The Penguin

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Tadanobu Asano – Shōgun

Jeff Bridges – The Old Man

Gary Oldman – Slow Horses

Eddie Redmayne – The Day Of The Jackal

Hiroyuki Sanada – Shōgun

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Kathy Bates – Matlock

Nicola Coughlan – Bridgerton

Allison Janney – The Diplomat

Keri Russell – The Diplomat

Anna Sawai – Shōgun

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This

Ted Danson – A Man On The Inside

Harrison Ford – Shrinking

Martin Short – Only Murders In The Building

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Liza Colón-Zayas – The Bear

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear

Jean Smart – Hacks

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

Bridgerton

The Day Of The Jackal

The Diplomat

Shōgun

Slow Horses

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders In The Building

Shrinking

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

The Boys

Fallout

House Of The Dragon

The Penguin

Shōgun