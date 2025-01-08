Wicked (and Jonathan Bailey) leads Screen Actors Guild Award nominations
While Wicked leads the pack on the film side, Shōgun continues its reign in TV.Screenshot: Universal Pictures/YouTube
Though Hollywood is literally burning, awards season churns on. The Screen Actors Guild canceled the live presentation of the 2025 SAG Award nominations due to the ongoing wildfire crisis in Southern California. Instead—as members of the union flee their homes and evacuate to safety—the guild quietly released the list of nominations online on Wednesday morning. Tacked on to the announcement was an encouragement to donate to the SAG-AFTRA foundation, which operates a natural disaster relief fund “to support impacted members of our artist community.”
As for the actual nominations, Wicked led the pack of nominated films with five nods for ensemble and individual performances, while Shōgun collected the same amount on the television side. James Mangold’s A Complete Unknown and Jacques Audiard’s Emilia Perez garnered four nominations each The Bear also nabbed four nominations. In terms of individuals, Jonathan Bailey—a first-time SAG nominee—is technically the most-nominated actor of the bunch with three nominations as part of the ensemble casts of Wicked and Bridgerton plus Male Actor in a Supporting Role as Fiyero in Wicked.
Kristen Bell, who served as the inaugural host of Netflix’s SAG Award partnership, is set to host again for this year’s ceremony. The show will stream live on Netflix Sunday, Feb. 23 at 8 PM E.T. You can check out the full list of nominees below.
The Motion Picture Nominees are:
Adrien Brody – The Brutalist
Timothée Chalamet – A Complete Unknown
Daniel Craig – Queer
Colman Domingo – Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes – Conclave
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Pamela Anderson – The Last Showgirl
Cynthia Eriva – Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón – Emilia Pérez
Mikey Madison – Anora
Demi Moore – The Substance
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Jonathan Bailey – Wicked
Yura Borisov – Anora
Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain
Edward Norton – A Complete Unknown
Jeremy Strong – The Apprentice
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Monica Barbaro – A Complete Unknown
Jamie Lee Curtis – The Last Showgirl
Danielle Deadwyler – The Piano Lesson
Ariana Grande – Wicked
Zoe Saldaña – Emilia Pérez
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
A Complete Unknown
Anora
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Deadpool & Wolverine
Dune: Part Two
The Fall Guy
Gladiator II
Wicked
The Television Program Nominees are:
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Javier Bardem – Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story
Colin Ferrell – The Penguin
Richard Gadd – Baby Reindeer
Kevin Kline – Disclaimer
Andrew Scott – Ripley
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Kathy Bates – The Great Lillian Hall
Cate Blanchett – Disclaimer
Jodie Foster – True Detective: Night Country
Lily Gladstone – Under The Bridge
Jessica Gunning – Baby Reindeer
Cristin Milioti – The Penguin
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Tadanobu Asano – Shōgun
Jeff Bridges – The Old Man
Gary Oldman – Slow Horses
Eddie Redmayne – The Day Of The Jackal
Hiroyuki Sanada – Shōgun
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Kathy Bates – Matlock
Nicola Coughlan – Bridgerton
Allison Janney – The Diplomat
Keri Russell – The Diplomat
Anna Sawai – Shōgun
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This
Ted Danson – A Man On The Inside
Harrison Ford – Shrinking
Martin Short – Only Murders In The Building
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Liza Colón-Zayas – The Bear
Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
Jean Smart – Hacks
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Bridgerton
The Day Of The Jackal
The Diplomat
Shōgun
Slow Horses
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders In The Building
Shrinking
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
The Boys
Fallout
House Of The Dragon
The Penguin
Shōgun