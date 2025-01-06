Here are the winners of the 2025 Golden Globes Emilia Pérez, Conclave, and The Bear are the year's most nominated at Hollywood's biggest party: The Golden Globes.

It’s Hollywood’s biggest… party? That’s right, they’re ba-a-ck. Your good-time buddies over at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association are ready to party even though they’ve cleaned up their act. Now a for-profit organization, the HFPA emerges from its reputation as a Hollywood “cartel” known for accepting bribes in exchange for award statuettes, trading lavish gifts for celebrity access, and discriminating against non-white voters. Cultural funnyman Ricky Gervais can’t even get into the Globes right now—he’s now forced to peddle his transphobia on Netflix and X, the everything website that has Ricky Gervais writing jokes for an award show he isn’t hosting. This is a classier Golden Globes hosted by Nikki Glaser, so we can assume the monologue will be a little stronger than last year’s.

But who knows what Ricky would’ve said about Emilia Pérez, the most nominated film of the year, netting 10 nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Screenplay, and acting nods for the three leads Karla Sofia Gascón, Selena Gomez, and Zoe Saldaña. Middle-brow churchgoer Conclave also managed a few nominations, including Best Director, Picture, Screenplay, and Actor for Ralph Fiennes and Supporting Actress Isabella Rosellini. Putting that “musical or comedy” designation to the test, The Substance nabbed a surprise five nominations, one more than Wicked‘s four. On television, The Bear, Only Murders In The Building, and Baby Reindeer continued to dominate over award voters. But no show connected like Emilia Pérez, so let’s see if it can turn its 10 nominations into some awards or if it’s destined to a life on the algorithm, never to be heard from again.

Follow along with us as we update this page with tonight’s winners. Without further ado, here are the winners of the 2024 Golden Globes.

Motion Picture (Comedy or Musical)

Emilia Pérez

Anora

Challengers

A Real Pain

The Substance

Wicked

Motion Picture (Drama)

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nickel Boys

September 5 Actor (Drama) Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Daniel Craig, Queer

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

Actress (Drama)

Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here

Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl

Angelina Jolie, Maria

Nicole Kidman, Babygirl

Tilda Swinton, The Room Next Door

Kate Winslet, Lee

Best Drama Series

Shōgun

The Day Of The Jackal

Slow Horses

Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Squid Game

The Diplomat

Best Actress, TV Drama



Anna Sawai, Shōgun

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon

Kiera Knightly, Black Doves

Best Comedy Series



Hacks

The Bear

The Gentlemen

Only Murders in the Building

Abbott Elementary

Nobody Wants This

Shrinking

Best Limited/Anthology Series or TV Movie

Baby Reindeer

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

Disclaimer

The Penguin

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Director — Motion Picture



Brady Corbet, The Brutalist

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez

Sean Baker, Anora

Edward Berger, Conclave

Caroline Foraget, The Substance

Payal Kapadia, All That We Imagine As Light

Animated Feature

Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Moana 2

Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Actor (Comedy or Musical)

Sebastian Stan, A Different Man

Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain

Hugh Grant, Heretic

Gabriel Labelle, Saturday Night

Jesse Plemons, Kinds of Kindness

Glen Powell, Hit Man

Actress (Comedy or Musical)



Demi Moore, The Substance

Amy Adams, Nightbitch

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison, Anora

Zendaya, Challengers

Best Actress Limited/Anthology Series or TV Movie

Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country

Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer

Cristin Milioti, The Penguin

Sofia Vergara, Griselda

Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Kate Winslet, The Regime

Best Actor in Limited/Anthology Series or TV Movie

Colin Farrell, The Penguin

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

Andrew Scott, Ripley

Kevin Kline, Disclaimer

Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Ewan McGregor, A Gentleman In Moscow

Original Score — Motion Picture

Challengers — Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

Conclave — Volker Bertelmann

Dune: Part Two— Hans Zimmer

Emilia Perez — Clément Ducol and Camille

The Wild Robot — Kris Bowers

Original Song — Motion Picture



“El Mal” from Emilia Pérez

“Forbidden Road” from Better Man

“Kiss The Sky” from The Wild Robot

“Mi Camino” from Emilia Pérez

“Beautiful That Way” from The Last Showgirl

“Compress/Repress” from Challengers

Cinematic Box Office Achievement

Wicked

Alien: Romulus

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Deadpool And Wolverine

Gladiator II

Inside Out 2

Twisters

The Wild Robot

Non-English Language Film

Emilia Pérez, France

All We Imagine as Light, India

The Girl with the Needle, Poland, Sweden, Denmark

I’m Still Here, Brazil

The Seed of the Sacred Fig, Germany

Vermiglio, Italy

Best Performance In A Stand-Up Comedy Special

Ali Wong, Single Lady

Jamie Foxx, What Had Happened Was

Nikki Glaser, Someday You’ll Die

Seth Meyers, Dad Man Walking

Adam Sandler, Love You

Ramy Youssef, More Feelings

Screenplay — Motion Picture



Conclave — Peter Straughan

Emilia Perez — Jacques Audrillard

Anora — Sean Baker

The Brutalist — Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold

A Real Pain — Jesse Eisenberg

The Substance — Coralie Fargeat

Best Actor, TV Comedy



Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Ted Danson, A Man On The Inside

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Best Supporting Actor TV



Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Diego Luna, La Maquina

Jack Lowden, Slow Horses

Harrison Ford, Shrinking

Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Best Supporting Actress TV



Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear

Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country

Allison Janney, The Diplomat

Best Actor, TV Drama



Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun

Donald Glover, Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Eddy Redmayne, Day Of The Jackal

Billy Bob Thornton, Landman

Supporting Actor

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Yura Borisov, Anora

Edward Norton, A Complete Unkown

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

Denzel Washington, Gladiator II

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Best Actress, TV Comedy

Jean Smart, Hacks

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along

Supporting Actress