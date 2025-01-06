Here are the winners of the 2025 Golden Globes
Emilia Pérez, Conclave, and The Bear are the year's most nominated at Hollywood's biggest party: The Golden Globes.Photo by Frazer Harrison (Getty Images)
It’s Hollywood’s biggest… party? That’s right, they’re ba-a-ck. Your good-time buddies over at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association are ready to party even though they’ve cleaned up their act. Now a for-profit organization, the HFPA emerges from its reputation as a Hollywood “cartel” known for accepting bribes in exchange for award statuettes, trading lavish gifts for celebrity access, and discriminating against non-white voters. Cultural funnyman Ricky Gervais can’t even get into the Globes right now—he’s now forced to peddle his transphobia on Netflix and X, the everything website that has Ricky Gervais writing jokes for an award show he isn’t hosting. This is a classier Golden Globes hosted by Nikki Glaser, so we can assume the monologue will be a little stronger than last year’s.
But who knows what Ricky would’ve said about Emilia Pérez, the most nominated film of the year, netting 10 nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Screenplay, and acting nods for the three leads Karla Sofia Gascón, Selena Gomez, and Zoe Saldaña. Middle-brow churchgoer Conclave also managed a few nominations, including Best Director, Picture, Screenplay, and Actor for Ralph Fiennes and Supporting Actress Isabella Rosellini. Putting that “musical or comedy” designation to the test, The Substance nabbed a surprise five nominations, one more than Wicked‘s four. On television, The Bear, Only Murders In The Building, and Baby Reindeer continued to dominate over award voters. But no show connected like Emilia Pérez, so let’s see if it can turn its 10 nominations into some awards or if it’s destined to a life on the algorithm, never to be heard from again.
Follow along with us as we update this page with tonight’s winners. Without further ado, here are the winners of the 2024 Golden Globes.
Motion Picture (Comedy or Musical)
Emilia Pérez
Anora
Challengers
A Real Pain
The Substance
Wicked
Motion Picture (Drama)
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Nickel Boys
September 5
Actor (Drama)
Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
Daniel Craig, Queer
Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice
Actress (Drama)
Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here
Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl
Angelina Jolie, Maria
Nicole Kidman, Babygirl
Tilda Swinton, The Room Next Door
Kate Winslet, Lee
Best Drama Series
Shōgun
The Day Of The Jackal
Slow Horses
Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Squid Game
The Diplomat
Best Actress, TV Drama
Anna Sawai, Shōgun
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Kathy Bates, Matlock
Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon
Kiera Knightly, Black Doves
Best Comedy Series
Hacks
The Bear
The Gentlemen
Only Murders in the Building
Abbott Elementary
Nobody Wants This
Shrinking
Best Limited/Anthology Series or TV Movie
Baby Reindeer
Ripley
True Detective: Night Country
Disclaimer
The Penguin
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Director — Motion Picture
Brady Corbet, The Brutalist
Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
Sean Baker, Anora
Edward Berger, Conclave
Caroline Foraget, The Substance
Payal Kapadia, All That We Imagine As Light
Animated Feature
Flow
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Moana 2
Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot
Actor (Comedy or Musical)
Sebastian Stan, A Different Man
Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain
Hugh Grant, Heretic
Gabriel Labelle, Saturday Night
Jesse Plemons, Kinds of Kindness
Glen Powell, Hit Man
Actress (Comedy or Musical)
Demi Moore, The Substance
Amy Adams, Nightbitch
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
Mikey Madison, Anora
Zendaya, Challengers
Best Actress Limited/Anthology Series or TV Movie
Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
Cristin Milioti, The Penguin
Sofia Vergara, Griselda
Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
Kate Winslet, The Regime
Best Actor in Limited/Anthology Series or TV Movie
Colin Farrell, The Penguin
Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
Andrew Scott, Ripley
Kevin Kline, Disclaimer
Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Ewan McGregor, A Gentleman In Moscow
Original Score — Motion Picture
Challengers — Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
Conclave — Volker Bertelmann
Dune: Part Two— Hans Zimmer
Emilia Perez — Clément Ducol and Camille
The Wild Robot — Kris Bowers
Original Song — Motion Picture
“El Mal” from Emilia Pérez
“Forbidden Road” from Better Man
“Kiss The Sky” from The Wild Robot
“Mi Camino” from Emilia Pérez
“Beautiful That Way” from The Last Showgirl
“Compress/Repress” from Challengers
Cinematic Box Office Achievement
Wicked
Alien: Romulus
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
Deadpool And Wolverine
Gladiator II
Inside Out 2
Twisters
The Wild Robot
Non-English Language Film
Emilia Pérez, France
All We Imagine as Light, India
The Girl with the Needle, Poland, Sweden, Denmark
I’m Still Here, Brazil
The Seed of the Sacred Fig, Germany
Vermiglio, Italy
Best Performance In A Stand-Up Comedy Special
Ali Wong, Single Lady
Jamie Foxx, What Had Happened Was
Nikki Glaser, Someday You’ll Die
Seth Meyers, Dad Man Walking
Adam Sandler, Love You
Ramy Youssef, More Feelings
Screenplay — Motion Picture
Conclave — Peter Straughan
Emilia Perez — Jacques Audrillard
Anora — Sean Baker
The Brutalist — Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold
A Real Pain — Jesse Eisenberg
The Substance — Coralie Fargeat
Best Actor, TV Comedy
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Ted Danson, A Man On The Inside
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Best Supporting Actor TV
Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Diego Luna, La Maquina
Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
Harrison Ford, Shrinking
Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Best Supporting Actress TV
Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country
Allison Janney, The Diplomat
Best Actor, TV Drama
Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun
Donald Glover, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Eddy Redmayne, Day Of The Jackal
Billy Bob Thornton, Landman
Supporting Actor
Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
Yura Borisov, Anora
Edward Norton, A Complete Unkown
Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
Denzel Washington, Gladiator II
Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
Best Actress, TV Comedy
Jean Smart, Hacks
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along
Supporting Actress
Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez
Selena Gomez, Emilia Pérez
Ariana Grande, Wicked
Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
Margaret Qualley, The Substance
Isabella Rossellini, Conclave