Sally Rooney pledges support for Palestine Action, gets warning from U.K. government

The United Kingdom’s Prime Minister’s office has issued a warning to Irish author Sally Rooney and anyone else who should support Palestine Action. The direct action group organizes “non-violent yet disruptive” demonstrations to protest the United Kingdom’s support for Israel amid its ongoing siege of Gaza. Rooney has pledged financial support for the group, which has been designated a terrorist organization under U.K. law.

On Monday, a spokesperson for the Prime Minister reaffirmed (via The Independent) that “Support for a proscribed organisation is an offence under the Terrorism Act and obviously the police will, as they have set out, they will obviously implement the law within the law as you’d expect.” U.K. citizens charged with terrorism face up to 14 years in prison—which might make sense for acts of terror, but less so for the hundreds of peaceful protestors who have been arrested for supporting Palestine Action.

Rooney addressed this in an op-ed for The Irish Times published over the weekend, in which she condemned the terrorism designation and the Irish government for not intervening on behalf of Irish citizens who were detained in the protests. “In this context I feel obliged to state once more that—like the hundreds of protesters arrested last weekend—I too support Palestine Action. If this makes me a ‘supporter of terror’ under UK law, so be it,” she wrote.

“My books, at least for now, are still published in Britain, and are widely available in bookshops and even supermarkets. In recent years the UK’s state broadcaster has also televised two fine adaptations of my novels, and therefore regularly pays me residual fees. I want to be clear that I intend to use these proceeds of my work, as well as my public platform generally, to go on supporting Palestine Action and direct action against genocide in whatever way I can,” the piece continued. “If the British state considers this ‘terrorism,’ then perhaps it should investigate the shady organisations that continue to promote my work and fund my activities, such as WH Smith and the BBC.”

According to The Times, Rooney has indeed been reported to counterterrorism police, though sources for the outlet suggest not much would be done given that Rooney lives in Ireland. The BBC, which broadcast adaptations of Normal People and Conversations With Friends, basically said that what Rooney does with her residual money is her business, adding in a statement, “Matters relating to proscribed organisations are for the relevant authorities.”

The issue could become more complicated if Rooney, who has long been an advocate for the plight of Palestine, were to make similar statements in the U.K. or participate in direct action there. The spokesperson for the Prime Minister noted that “There is a difference between showing support for a proscribed organisation, which is an offence under the Terrorism Act, and legitimate protest in support of a cause.” Yet many in the country and around the world believe the U.K. government has blurred the lines between the two. “Palestine Action has been among the strongest of those voices in the UK, taking direct steps to halt the seemingly unstoppable machinery of violence,” Rooney wrote in her op-ed. “We owe their courageous activists our gratitude and solidarity. And by now, almost two years into a live-streamed genocide, we owe the people of Palestine more than mere words.”