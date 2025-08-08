Brian Eno, James Blake, Jamie xx, and many more headline Together For Palestine concert
Rachel Chinouriri, King Krule, Sampha, and Paloma Faith are all among the acts that will perform at OVO Arena Wembley next month.Image: Together For Palestine
Introducing Endless Mode: A New Games & Anime Site from Paste
After months of bombings, Gaza is starving. Israel spent months blocking all aid from entering the territory. Even with aid now entering, most officials agree that it is far too little and far too late, as The New York Times reports this morning. The Economist reports that the actual number of fatalities in Gaza since October 7, 2023 has long been higher than the approximately 52,000 that was reported in May. The situation is incredibly dire, and a group of British musicians seeks to help raise money and aid for, and stand in solidarity with, Gaza.