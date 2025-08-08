Brian Eno, James Blake, Jamie xx, and many more headline Together For Palestine concert

After months of bombings, Gaza is starving. Israel spent months blocking all aid from entering the territory. Even with aid now entering, most officials agree that it is far too little and far too late, as The New York Times reports this morning. The Economist reports that the actual number of fatalities in Gaza since October 7, 2023 has long been higher than the approximately 52,000 that was reported in May. The situation is incredibly dire, and a group of British musicians seeks to help raise money and aid for, and stand in solidarity with, Gaza.

This morning, Together For Palestine announced a series of acts to headline a September 17 benefit concert. Bastille, Brian Eno, Cat Burns, Damon Albarn, Greentea Peng, Hot Chip, James Blake, Jamie xx, King Krule, Mabel, Obongjayar, Paloma Faith, Rachel Chinouriri and Sampha are the performers who have been confirmed for the concert, which will take place at OVO Arena Wembley in London. Palestinian artists Adnan Joubran, Faraj Suleiman and Nai Barghouti will also appear, as will Rina Sawayama, PinkPantheress, and Riz Ahmed for non-musical segments. There are plans to add more people to the lineup in the coming weeks.

“Together we can raise millions in urgently needed aid for families in Gaza. Every penny donated will go to Palestinian humanitarian organisations saving lives under fire. All funds will go through Choose Love, a UK-registered charity who support local partners in conflict zones,” reads a statement on the benefit’s official website. “But this is about more than just money,” adds Eno in a statement. “It’s about sending a message of love and solidarity to the people of Palestine — that they haven’t been forgotten. We see them, we hear them, and though we may be far away, we’re deeply connected — as we are to all humanity. Please join us on 17th September. Together, for Palestine.” You can check out ticketing information here.