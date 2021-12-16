It seems like Hollywood is indeed in the midst of a Romancing The Stone-aissance, with multiple studios jumping at the chance to do old-fashioned adventure movies starring slightly mismatched couples. Disney has the Jungle Cruise movies, Apple is doing Ghosted with Ana de Armas and Chris Evans, and now Paramount has released a trailer for Adam and Aaron Nee’s meta take on the concept: The Lost City.

The movie stars Sandra Bullock as a famous romance novelist and Channing Tatum as the Fabio-like cover model she uses, with Daniel Radcliffe showing up as some kind of… bad rich guy who thinks that, for some reason, Bullock’s character is the key to helping him discover “the lost city.” (You know, like the one from the name of the movie.)

That’s where things get Romancing The Stone-y, with Radcliffe kidnapping Bullock and Tatum—believing that he’s really the long-haired hero from the books—rushes in to save her. Also Brad Pitt is there in what seems like it’ll be one of those “famous guy shows up and immediately dies” cameos.

Also: The trailer has a couple of surprisingly funny gags, like Bullock’s character demanding to be unchained when she wakes up on Radcliffe’s bad guy plane even though she’s just wearing a seatbelt or Brad Pitt’s character saying his father was a weatherman when asked why he’s so handsome. Another also: This movie was originally going to star Bullock and Ryan Reynolds, a reunion of The Proposal, but he’s probably too much of a star in his own right now for that to work.

It would end up being a Sandra Bullock/Ryan Reynolds movie, which would inevitably end up being a Sandra Bullock/Deadpool movie, rather than the slightly more appealing version they have now, which is a Sandra Bullock movie and also Channing Tatum is there being a doofus. It’ll be in theaters on March 25.