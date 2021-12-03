A little Knives Out reunion is now in the works with No Time To Die’s Ana de Armas joining Apple’s Ghosted opposite Chris Evans after Scarlett Johansson had to exit the project due to scheduling conflicts. Instead of being at odds with one another like their characters in Knives Out, de Armas and Evans will now play on-screen lovers.

Apple acquired the high-profile project over the summer. Details are sparse, but Ghosted is described as a “high concept romantic action adventure film,” akin to 1984's Romancing The Stone, starring Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner.

You could say Johansson ghosted the film, but then that would simply not be true. Deadline reports Johansson “amicably” left the film after learning production was slated to begin in February. It looks like a different Evans reunion was fated after all.

Ghosted will be helmed by director and actor Dexter Fletcher (Rocketman, Eddie The Eagle) and it is based on a screenplay by frequent collaborators Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (Deadpool, Zombieland). Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger are producing, along with Jules Daly (The Tomorrow War).

In addition to working with Evans on Knives Out, de Armas most recently worked with Evans, Rege-Jean Page, and Ryan Gosling in The Gray Man, a Russo B rothers-directed thriller Netflix set for release in 2022. Fun fact: This is the most expensive film project for the streaming company thus far, with a budget of $200 million. De Armas’ other upcoming projects include the Marilyn Monroe dramatization Blonde, and the psychological thriller Deep Water, which she stars in opposite Ben Affleck.

With production for Ghosted right around the corner, hopefully more details on the cloaked project are imminent. Maybe after this Evans and de Armas will set out to make a film from every genre together.