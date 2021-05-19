Sara Ramírez Photo : Nicholas Hunt ( Getty Images )

Samantha may be gone, but Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Charlotte (Kristin Davis), and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) will be getting at least one new friend in the Sex And The City revival series And Just Like That…. HBO Max announced today that Grey’s Anatomy alum Sara Ramírez will be joining the new series as “Che Diaz (they / them), a non-binary, queer, stand-up comedian that hosts a podcast on which Carrie Bradshaw is regularly featured.”

Advertisement

The character of Che appears to resemble Ramírez quite a bit, as they came out as nonbinary last year, and bisexual in 2016. In a statement, executive producer Michael Patrick King commented: “Everyone at And Just Like That… is beyond thrilled that a dynamically talented actor such as Sara Ramírez has joined the Sex And The City family. Sara is a one-of-a-kind talent, equally at home with comedy and drama—and we feel excited and inspired to create this new character for the show.” They played played orthopedic surgeon Callie Torres for over a decade on Grey’s, the longest running LGBTQ+ character on a TV series. Since Grey’s, Ramírez also had a long stint on Madam Secretary as political strategist Kat Sandoval, and voiced Queen Miranda on the animated series Sofia The First. They won a Tony in 2005 for their role as The Lady Of The Lake in Monty Python’s Spamalot.

At any rate, the Che character and Ramírez’s hiring appears to indicate that the new SATC is making an effort to have a more open-minded view of sexuality than its predecessor—like season three’s “Boy, Girl, Boy, Girl,” in which Carrie openly doubts if bisexuality even exists. HBO Max states that production on And Just Like That…—in which the trifecta of Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte are now navigating life in their 50s—will begin this summer, but no release date has been announced yet.