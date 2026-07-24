Sauron's fiery ascent begins in The Lord Of The Rings: Rings Of Power's season 3 trailer

There is a lot to unpack in the teaser trailer for Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power, including Jamie Campbell Bower’s arrival as Celeborn—Galadriel’s (Morfydd Clark) long-lost husband—and Middle-earth in the throes of war. But the footage, which was released during the show’s San Diego Comic-Con panel on July 24, saves the best for last.

The ROP trailer ends with Sauron (Charlie Vickers)—no longer in hiding—ascending to power in what is a momentous part of the LOTR lore. Earlier this week, co-showrunner Patrick Kay confirmed to Empire that they will deliver on the promise of Sauron forging the One Ring in the volcano. In season three, set five years after the fall of Eregion, the remaining free peoples come together to try and stop the Dark Lord before he fully conquers Middle-earth, now that he has “one ring to rule them all.”

At the SDCC panel, Kay took the stage alongside co-showrunner J.D. Payne, as well as cast members Bower, Vickers, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Daniel Weyman, and Owain Arthur to tease the upcoming episodes. Prime Video also confirmed that joining Bower will be Eddie Marsan as Thrain, Andrew Richardson as Anarion, and Adam Young as a mysterious orc named Marnukh. Additionally, Simon Pegg will voice the creature Balrog, who finally speaks.

The Rings Of Power season three will premiere on November 11, 2026. You can watch the trailer below: