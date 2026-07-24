Sauron's fiery ascent begins in The Lord Of The Rings: Rings Of Power's season 3 trailer
Prime Video's fantasy epic returns in November, bringing Jamie Campbell Bower and Simon Pegg along for the ride.Photo: Ben Rothstein/Prime Video
There is a lot to unpack in the teaser trailer for Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power, including Jamie Campbell Bower’s arrival as Celeborn—Galadriel’s (Morfydd Clark) long-lost husband—and Middle-earth in the throes of war. But the footage, which was released during the show’s San Diego Comic-Con panel on July 24, saves the best for last.
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