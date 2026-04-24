Netflix releases first look at its live-action Scooby-Doo kids

Proving that any dang thing can have an Origins these days, Netflix announced this morning that it’s officially begun filming on Scooby-Doo: Origins, its new live-action TV spin on the classic animation franchise. To spice up the announcement, the streamer also revealed the first photo of its young cast, except for the dog, because they still refuse to even hint at what the dog is going to look like in this thing.

Anyway, there they are, in all their “briskly sourced Halloween costume” glory: Stars Maxwell Jenkins, Mckenna Grace, Abby Ryder Fortson, and Tanner Hagen, arranged vertically for ease of identification as the new live-action Fred, Daphne, Velma, and Shaggy. (Also, they’re hiding behind a crate with a paw print on it, just so you know that Netflix knows that there’ll have to be a dog in this dang thing at some point.)

The new series—which is being showrun by Josh Appelbaum and Scott Rosenberg, whose collective credits are extensive, but pretty far afield from kids fare like Scooby-Doo—is being pitched as, well, an origin story, with friends Daphne and Shaggy teaming up with other kids (and “a lonely lost Great Dane puppy”) at their summer camp to solve a supernatural murder. The series is being executive produced by Greg Berlanti, although fans hoping for Riverdale: Great Dane Edition might wind up being disappointed; the logline for the series, and that first photo, certainly make it seem like it’ll be aiming at a slightly younger audience than that series (or even Berlanti’s previous Netflix shows like Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina and Dead Boy Detectives.) But, hey, you never know: They’ve got Paul Walter Hauser lurking on the cast list, so maybe things will turn out more dramatic than the “summer camp shenanigans” of it all have led us to expect.