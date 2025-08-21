Scream 7 directors new and old weigh in on franchise's messy, sudden shift
Both former Scream 7 director Christopher Landon and current one Kevin Williamson have lent some thoughts to a new book about the franchise.Scream 6, Photo: Philippe Bossé/Paramount Pictures
Two years after the situation surrounding Scream 7—or, at least, its first incarnation—fell apart, personal reactions regarding the general clusterfuck that erupted when star Melissa Barrera was fired from the series have finally begun to emerge. Co-star Jenna Ortega opened up about her own departure a few months back, for instance, noting that Barrera being fired (over social media statements in support of Palestine, and which production company Spyglass labeled as “hate speech”) was essentially the last straw in a general sense that their little rebooted sub-franchise was “falling apart.” Director Christopher Landon—who’d come to the series after directing the Happy Death Day movies, and was taking over for fifth and sixth movie directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett—has talked about receiving death threats against both himself, and his family, harsh enough to catch the attention of the FBI. Now, new excerpts from an upcoming book on the series, Your Favorite Scary Movie, has seen Landon go into even more detail about how the whole thing collapsed.