Looks like Liz Lemon was right when she called New York a “concrete bunghole where dreams are made up, there’s nothing you can do.” In this case, there’s nothing you can do to escape Ghostface, even if you move across the country to a major metropolis. Such is the struggle of the survivors in the newly released teaser trailer for Scream VI, which hits theaters March 10, 2023.

The teaser presents our heroes, Sam (Melissa Barrera), Mindy (Jasmin Savoy Brown), Chad (Mason Gooding), and Tara (current It Girl Jenna Ortega), living the great American horror story: public transportation. The subway can be overwhelming on a good day, but the subway on Halloween (such as it appears in the clip) can be a real nightmare for someone who has previously been traumatized by a masked killer. Especially if that masked killer is one of the people in the car with you!

Scream VI | Official Teaser Trailer (2023 Movie)

The film’s tagline ominously warns that “in a city of millions, no one hears you scream.” In a previous interview, Barrera said the big-city setting for the slasher is “20 times more mortifying,” explaining, “Because you also see how, in a city like New York City, everyone is kind of doing their own thing and someone is screaming for help, and no one will come to their help. No one comes to help them, you know, like, everyone’s kind of like, ‘I’m not getting into that.’ So it’s mortifying, because you’re chased by Ghostface, but you also see humanity and how that reacts in a situation like that.”

Directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, Scream VI also features the return of Hayden Panettiere as Kirby Reed and Courtney Cox as Gale Weathers (but not Neve Campbell). Rounding out the cast are Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Devyn Nekoda, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra, and Samara Weaving.