Can any casting announcement make us forget that Neve Campbell isn’t doing Scream 6? No, sorry! But here’s one anyway: Henry Czerny (Mission: Impossible) is joining the latest installment of the Scream franchise, Deadline reports. Czerny will reunite on the pic with directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, with whom he collaborated on the fan-favorite horror comedy Ready Or Not.

The actor joins other recently announced cast members Jack Champion, Liana Liberato, Devyn Nekoda and Josh Segarra. The previous film’s resident young people Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding and Jenna Ortega are all on board, while Scream 4’s resident young person Hayden Panettiere is also making her triumphant return. Oh, and Dermot Mulroney is also part of the cast.

All of these people are well and good, but again, none of them are the original Scream queen. Short of offering Campbell a deal that accurately reflects her value to the franchise, what can you do? (Guys, have we considered offering her a deal that accurately reflects her value to the franchise?)

Advertisement

Still no word on plot details for the next Scream chapter, except that it follows “the four survivors of the Ghostface killings as they leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter,” per Deadline. Ortega, one of the aforementioned survivors, told Entertainment Tonight that “Ghostface gets a lot more intimidating” this go-around. She added, “I just read part of the script, and it just gets more and more gory. I think that this is probably the most aggressive and violent version of Ghostface we’ve ever seen, which I think will really be fun to shoot.”

Basically, all we know about this movie so far is that Courteney Cox definitely won’t be watching it. And that Neve Campbell won’t be showing up. Sorry, but everybody’s thinking it!