In news that won’t surprise Scrubs fans, the folks behind Scrubs are ready and willing to star in a Scrubs revival. Though there’s nothing official on the calendar, creator Bill Lawrence promised the audience at the ATX Television Festival that it’s only a matter of time.

“I think we all want it. We all would love to work together again. It’s just that it’s really hard,” said Donald Faison, aka Dr. Christopher Turk, per Variety. “It can’t be a full season of a show—it would have to be a movie or something like that, where you could only give a couple of months to it. Everyone is doing things.”

Specifically, he noted, “This dude’s never going to be free again,” referencing Lawrence’s current slate of high profile projects, including Ted Lasso and Jason Segel’s upcoming Apple TV+ series Shrinking. But star Zach Braff pledged he would only return to Sacred Heart Hospital if Lawrence was at the helm.

Luckily, Lawrence is also on board–or at least, he will be eventually. “We’re gonna do it because we’re lucky enough that people care,” he said. “Top to bottom, we enjoy spending time with each other. If you ever have an excuse to work with people that you’d want to spend time with anyways, run to it… It’s worth it to me to see Neil [Flynn] back in that jumpsuit again.”

Flynn, who played The Janitor, corrected: “It’s not a jumpsuit, it’s a shirt and pants.”

Asked where the characters would be today, Lawrence didn’t want to give too much of his potential revival away (“I think Turk and J.D. finally come out,” Judy Reyes joked of one of TV’s most prominent bromances). But while he’s brainstorming new stories for the beloved characters, fans have plenty of outlets for their Scrubs love–whether it’s revisiting the original series (and the short-lived ABC soft reboot) or tuning in to Braff and Faison’s podcast, Fake Doctors, Real Friends.

“We’re all so grateful any of you still care, it gives us an excuse to hang out together,” Lawrence said at the festival, per Deadline. “We are happy to spend time with each other in any way.”