Scrubs revival adds some non-original-cast guest stars, plus Hooch and The Todd
Vanessa Bayer and Joel Kim Booster will both be recurring guest stars on the series, alongside a new cast of medical interns.Vanessa Bayer (Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images), Joel Kim Booster (Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images), Robert Maschio (Photo: Mark Davis/Getty Images)
Up until now, ABC’s Scrubs revival has been almost entirely nostalgia-facing in how it’s been presented to the world: Series creator Bill Lawrence knows fans will be tuning in, to a pretty heavy degree, to check back in on the old Sacred Heart gang, and so all the early promotion for the show—including a cast photo released after the show’s first table read last week—has focused on returning stars Zach Braff, Donald Faison, Sarah Chalke, Judy Reyes, and John C. McGinley. But Lawrence has also talked about the show having a healthy component focused on younger and newer characters, and now a big dump of casting info has arrived to confirm that there will be plenty of new folks around to struggle with modern medicine. (And also The Todd and Hooch, natch.)