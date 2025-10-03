Scrubs revival adds some non-original-cast guest stars, plus Hooch and The Todd

Up until now, ABC’s Scrubs revival has been almost entirely nostalgia-facing in how it’s been presented to the world: Series creator Bill Lawrence knows fans will be tuning in, to a pretty heavy degree, to check back in on the old Sacred Heart gang, and so all the early promotion for the show—including a cast photo released after the show’s first table read last week—has focused on returning stars Zach Braff, Donald Faison, Sarah Chalke, Judy Reyes, and John C. McGinley. But Lawrence has also talked about the show having a healthy component focused on younger and newer characters, and now a big dump of casting info has arrived to confirm that there will be plenty of new folks around to struggle with modern medicine. (And also The Todd and Hooch, natch.)

This is per Variety, reporting on the new intern class that the show (which is being showrun by original series alums Tim Hobert and Aseem Batra) will feature in its revival season: Ava Bunn, Jacob Dudman, David Gridley, Layla Mohammadi, and Amanda Morrow, all of whom are relative newcomers, and will be billed as recurring guest stars. In addition to those less established roles, the show has also tapped a couple of better-known comedy names to pop in from time to time, with Vanessa Bayer and Joel Kim Booster both tapped to appear. (Bayer’s playing a wellness program coordinator, while Booster will be playing another doctor working at Sacred Heart.)

All that, along with confirmation that Robert Maschio, who appeared in roughly two-thirds of the episodes of the show’s original run, will be reprising his role as Todd “The Todd” Quinlan. He’ll be joined by Phill Lewis, who made far fewer, but still pretty memorable, appearances on the series as Hooch, who’s crazy. All of which has us asking: No Neil Flynn? The former Janitor is still part of the Bill Lawrence Industrial Complex, after all, having popped up on Shrinking and in the Clone High revival. The death of Sam Lloyd in 2020 means no true reunion of the Brain Trust is possible, but c’mon: You have to get Dr. Ján Ïtor in here somewhere, right?