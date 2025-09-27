Scrubs revival releases a sweet little cast photo

As if to confirm, to our age-weathered hearts, that this odd little thing is actually going to happen, the cast of Scrubs posted a picture of the first table read of their upcoming revival series this weekend. The photo shows series creator Bill Lawrence—who basically willed this thing into existence, riding his most recent career resurgence, which kicked off with Ted Lasso and then transitioned its way into Shrinking—alongside original series stars Donald Faison, Sarah Chalke, Zach Braff, Judy Reyes, and John C. McGinley.

And, yeah: It’s a real, “Aw, were we ever so old?” moment. (We kid, we kid.) Per Deadline, ABC (which released the photo to drum up excitement for the returning series) also confirmed that the show would go on the air some time in 2026. (The network, which served as the second home of Scrubs‘ original run, after it was dropped by NBC in 2008, gave the show a direct-to-series order back in July.)

Plot details about the new series are still being kept fairly tightly under wraps, although Lawrence has said in the past that he envisioned it as a hybrid of a reunion and a more forward-looking show, with the idea that we’d check in on JD, Elliot, Turk, Carla, and the rest of the show’s old ensemble while also introducing new, younger characters making their way through the world of medicine in the 2020s. (Although it’s worth noting that the very-busy Lawrence won’t showrun for the revival, with those duties instead falling to Tim Hobert and Aseem Batra.) All that being said, whoever submitted the photo knows what people at least think they want from a Scrubs return: The old Sacred Heart gang back together, looking happy as all get out, despite having been ravaged, to varying degrees, by the heartless and unstoppable machinations of time.