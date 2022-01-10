Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Monday, January 10. All times are Eastern.



Black Market (Vice, 10 p.m., season-two premiere): Hosted by the late, great Michael K. Williams, this Vice TV documentary series explores the complex underworld of illicit trades, unraveling how criminal networks reshape our way of life and the economy.

Season two is an intimate portrait of the conditions from which black markets arise, and the cultural reasons they persist. The six episodes will tackle credit card scamming and the secret world of boosting, among other issues. Through Williams’ uniquely sincere approach, he ultimately seeks redemption for the individuals looking to thrive in a system that has failed them.

Williams was in the middle of the production of Black Market when he died last September. The Wire’s Felicia “Snoop” Pearson, Tracy Morgan, and Rosie Perez voice the three episodes Williams was unable to finish.

Woodlands Dark And Days Bewitched: A History Of Folk Horror (Shudder, 3:01 a.m.): Kier-La Janisse directs this three-hour documentary about the history of folk horror in films. She explores it first through a trilogy of movies—Michael Reeves’ The Witchfinder General, Piers Haggard’s Blood On Satan’s Claw, and Robin Hardy’s The Wicker Man. The documentary examines folk horror’s proliferation on British television in the ’70s; the culturally specific manifestations in American, Asian, Australian, and European horror; and the genre’s resurgence over the last decade or so. Touching on over 200 films and featuring more than 50 interviewees, the documentary investigates the ways in which people celebrate and manipulate history to find spiritual meaning.

Smiling Friends (Adult Swim, 12:01 a.m., series premiere): Created by and starring Zach Hadel and Michael Cusack, this animated series follows the employees of a small company dedicated to bringing happiness to a bizarre yet colorful world. The company consists of cynical Charlie and star employee Pim, each tasked with cheering people up. There’s also the meticulous Allan, who keeps things in order, the mysterious Glep, and the unpredictable billionaire Boss who founded the company. Finn and Nick Wolfhard co-star. The show premieres with two back-to-back episodes.