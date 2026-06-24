Destitution looks pretty good in first look at new Sense And Sensibility

Losing your status as landed gentry has to sting, and the Dashwoods in Jane Austen’s Sense And Sensibility deal with this first-hand, having to downsize from their estate to a small cottage. Of course, moving to a quiet cottage in the English countryside is something that probably sounds romantic to most of us, and, in the latest adaptation of Austen’s novel, director Georgia Oakley makes it look pretty romantic, too. Focus Features shared some images from the film this morning, which stars Daisy Edgar-Jones as Elinor and Esmé Creed-Miles as Marianne.

Even if, again, these shots look pretty beautiful from where we’re sitting, Oakley says that her intention was to make a movie that felt lived-in and maybe even a little dirty. “I’m a little bit sick of the sort of fetishization of that time period, and this idea that everybody spent, like, seven hours doing their hair and makeup, and everything was always pristine, and somebody was always waiting to help you out of your dress or whatever,” the director said in an interview published by Vogue this morning. “I’m not a historian, but I don’t buy all of it.” Your move, Bridgerton.

Along with Edgar-Jones and Creed-Miles, Sense And Sensibility stars Caitríona Balfe as Mrs. Dashwood, Fiona Shaw as Mrs. Jennings, George McKay as Edward Ferrars, and Frank Dillane as John Willoughby. Sense And Sensibility is out on October 16.