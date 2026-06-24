Destitution looks pretty good in first look at new Sense And Sensibility
Daisy Edgar-Jones and Esmé Creed-Miles star as the sisters living under greatly reduced means.Images courtesy of Focus Features
Losing your status as landed gentry has to sting, and the Dashwoods in Jane Austen’s Sense And Sensibility deal with this first-hand, having to downsize from their estate to a small cottage. Of course, moving to a quiet cottage in the English countryside is something that probably sounds romantic to most of us, and, in the latest adaptation of Austen’s novel, director Georgia Oakley makes it look pretty romantic, too. Focus Features shared some images from the film this morning, which stars Daisy Edgar-Jones as Elinor and Esmé Creed-Miles as Marianne.
Keep scrolling for more great stories.