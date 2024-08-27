September TV preview: The Penguin, Agatha All Along, Kaitlin Olson, and Slow Horses

It’s about time Natasha Rothwell led her own TV show. Her screen presence and comic timing on Insecure and The White Lotus really warrant it. She created Hulu’s airport-set comedy How To Die Alone, in which she stars as Mel, a JFK employee who is used to the monotony of her job even though she hates flying. Mal has never been in love or chased exciting opportunities, but a brush with death propels her to finally go after her long-forgotten dreams. Along the way, she gets help from her BFF (Conrad Ricamora) and brother (Bashir Salahuddin) and deals with her ex (Jocko Sims) and a potential love interest (KeiLyn Durrel Jones). [Saloni Gajjar]