Not enough biopics get sequels… or, really, that’s probably not true, since most biopics don’t necessarily leave the door open for potential sequels, but one that arguably did was Reinaldo Marcus Green’s King Richard. That movie is explicitly focused on Richard Williams, the father of tennis greats Venus and Serena Williams, but the two of them did go on to have some interesting stories of their own (it is, after all, hard to refer to them without the label “tennis greats”).

Don’t take it from us, though. Take it from Serena Williams herself: Speaking with Insider, Williams (who is apparently a big Marvel fan) suggested that someone could follow-up King Richard with a Williams family cinematic universe, featuring separate film franchises about her and her sister. King Richard ends with Venus launching her soon-to-be enormously successful tennis career, and Serena says the sequels could kick off right after that.

“Venus goes in her direction, and I go in my direction,” Serena Williams told Insider. “It’s two completely different stories.” She admitted that it might be hard to relive more recent events in her life for a film (“It’s a lot of drama. It’s a telenovela.”), but she still seems to think it’s an overall fun idea.

Plus, she didn’t pitch this, but then the disparate Venus and Serena films could tie-together for an Avengers-style crossover movie where they start working on King Richard, completing the loop! Actors playing the actors who played them! A biopic about a biopic! Fiction and reality folding into each other through the medium of film!

The idea of a King Richard cinematic universe comes entirely from Serena Williams and seemingly has no other people officially attached or in talks, so it is s worth highlighting that this probably is no t going to happen any time soon.