Get ready for another season of horny show tune covers, raucous sex scenes, and trying to figure out when exactly Sex Education takes place. At today’s Netflix Tudum, a virtual event chock full of exclusives for its original films and television series, the streamer has officially announced the fourth season renewal of the coming-of-age comedy.



Netflix also shared a video of the show’s stars— Ncuti Gatwa and Kedar Williams-Stirling—sharing their favorite scenes to film from the show’s current season. For Gatwa, it was the big Nigerian wedding scene, and for Williams-Stirling it was the school film scene—which he also directed.

With another season of Sex Education guaranteed, it’s nice to know we will get all of those lingering questions from the third season finale answered. Who is Jean Milburn’s (Gillian Anders on) actual baby daddy? What is the fate of Moordale Secondary and how will the students complete their education? What will happen to Maeve during her time studying in America? And most importantly, which relationships will end and which will begin? While a few things are certain, like Otis and Maeve are finally giving their relationship a go when she returns from abroad, and Eric will enter the next season sans-Adam, much concerning the fate the wide cast of characters remains up in the air.

Gatwa stars alongside Asa Butterfield and Emma Mackey in the sex positive comedy which follows the students of Moordale Secondary as they navigate identity and sexuality, as well as budding romantic relationships, friendships, and tense parental relationships. While the series has given us plenty of jaw dropping moments, such as the alien erotica Romeo And Juliet musical in season two, and the Peaches’ “Fuck The Pain Away,” cover in season three, the series showcases a diverse range of stories, tackling issues such as inclusion and fluidity head-on.